Crazy Rich Asians’ Pierre Png gets Hollywood representation

Singapore—Mediacorp artiste Pierre Png, who had a taste of international stardom with the 2018 global hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, will be represented in Hollywood by not one but two agencies, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh.

Posting a screenshot on his Instagram account from Hollywood site Deadline on Monday (Feb 22), Mr Png wrote “A New Year of new opportunities! Thank you for taking me on #luberroklinentertainment and #gersh #thegershagency! Immensely #grateful for this co-partnership with @the_celebrityagency.”

Mr Png’s role in Crazy Rich Asians as Michael Teo, the husband of Astrid Leong (played by Gemma Chan) brought him international attention.

But he has been acclaimed in Singapore for many years, having made the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artists list by Star Awards Singapore in 2012, 2018 and 2019.

He also won a Best Actor nomination from Star Awards Singapore for his part in The Journey – A Voyage, as well as a Best Actor award the following year for the movie Zero Calling.

The actor is well-known and loved in Singapore for his parts in Phua Chu Kang and The Little Nyonya.

Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency teamed up with Luber Roklin and Gersh to represent Mr Png in Hollywood.

Ivy Low, the Head of The Celebrity Agency, said, “Over the years, Pierre has evolved into a versatile actor, winning Best Actor in both local and regional awards shows, and cementing his popular appeal in the region. Following his latest success in the movie Crazy Rich Asians, we are excited to be able to open more doors and showcase his talents to a wider audience through collaboration with our partners, and hope to see him in action again on the global stage.”

Of the actor, Mr Matt Luber or Luber Roklin said, “We are excited to bring Pierre into our fold, he is an extremely talented actor with worldwide appeal.”

The company represents Mr Sean Astin, who appeared in the Lord Of The Rings movies, Mr KJ Apa, from the hit show Riverdale, and Mr Stephen Moyer, who starred in TV’s True Blood, among other celebrities.

On Feb 23, CNA Lifestyle reported that Mediacorp had announced that a number of its talents were going global because of partnerships between The Celebrity Agency and overseas talent management companies.

For example, The Celebrity Agency is partnering with the Bohemia Group to represent Ms Zoe Tay, Ms Chantalle Ng, Mr Desmond Tan, Mr Zhang Ze Tong and Mr James Seah for international film projects, with a possibility of even more artistes added to this roster in the future.

/TISG

