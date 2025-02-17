CHINA: Featured in a recent article published by the South China Morning Post is a deeply moving gesture of love and remembrance, from a 62-year-old potter of Shandong province, China. To honour his late wife, Lang Aikun, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2023, he created a unique clay urn using her ashes. This urn is not just a tribute to her memory, but a promise of reunion after death.

Piao Shutang, a skilled craftsman, and his wife were renowned for their mastery of xun pottery, a traditional Chinese craft that dates back over 7,000 years. Their bond, both as partners in life and their craft, is proof of the enduring power of true love.

A shared artistic journey

For over 30 years, Piao Shutang and Lang Aikun lived a life steeped in both love and artistry. They were not only life partners but collaborators in the creation of xun pottery, a specialised art form closely tied to the history and culture of ancient China. As dedicated custodians of this traditional craft, they travelled together, researched ancient Chinese musical instruments, and passed on their knowledge by teaching primary schoolchildren how to make and play the xun.

Their lives mirrored the Chinese idiom qin se he ming, which speaks to the harmony and unity found in a loving marriage. Together, they were a perfect balance, much like the music of the lute and psaltery that the idiom celebrates.

A lasting promise: The clay urn

The joyful years of their union were tragically interrupted when Lang Aikun was diagnosed with cervical cancer, ultimately passing away in 2023. In a heart-wrenching video posted on Feb 5, Piao Shutang shared with the world how he fulfilled a promise to his wife. He had created a clay urn with her ashes, so that one day, when his own time came, he could be buried with her and they could be together forever in the afterlife.

Holding up the urn, he asked, “What do you think? This is the best pottery I have ever made.”

Piao’s craftsmanship extended beyond just the urn—he also created four clay flower pots and two xun musical instruments—one large and one small—incorporating his wife’s ashes into each piece. He expressed his hope that these artefacts be placed in their grave, believing that centuries later, someone might find them and play the instruments, making their artistic legacy live on.

An outpouring of love and inspiration

Piao’s tribute quickly went viral on social media, with over 8,000 likes and 7,000 reposts. His unwavering devotion to Lang Aikun deeply moved people, sparking heartfelt discussions on eternal love. One online observer commented, “True love never dies as long as there is someone who remembers you.” Others expressed a longing to create similar tributes for their loved ones, with one person even sharing their desire to have their ashes made into pottery, so they could be reunited with their ancestors in the afterlife.

Piao Shutang’s story not only honours the memory of his late wife but also inspires others to reflect on the ways love can transcend time and death. Through his art, Piao has created more than just pottery—he’s crafted a powerful symbol of undying love, one that speaks to the heart and soul of anyone who believes in the enduring bond between two people.