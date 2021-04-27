Home News Court rules in favour of woman who claimed a 73% stake in...

Court rules in favour of woman who claimed a 73% stake in property bought with a married man

Ex-wife's claim to the property dismissed

Hougang photo from Google Maps (for illustration only)

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the HoodLaw
- Advertisement -

Singapore—The High Court has declared that Ms Susan Yeow Jen Ai owns 73 per cent of a Hougang property she had bought with Mr Ravindaranath Kalyana Ramasamy, even as his former wife claimed otherwise, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

In 2008, Ms Yeow, together with Mr Ramasamy, bought a house worth S$1.7 million as an investment.

In order to save money on stamp duties and property tax, they put the house only in his name.

Over a decade after buying the house, as they were going through a divorce, Mr Ramasamy’s wife, Ms Vishnumangalam Chandrasekharan Renuka, put up her own claim on the house, claiming her ex-husband had bought it using the sales proceeds of a flat they owned.

Ms Yeow presented to the court bank records that showed she had given 73 per cent of the funds towards buying the house as well as other related expenses.

Convinced, the High Court declared Ms Yeow as having a 73 per cent share of the property and Mr Ramasamy, 27 per cent. 

- Advertisement -

ST added that Mr Ramasamy agreed with Ms Yeow, that he had only been holding her claim on the property in trust. 

Justice Lee Sieu Kin wrote in his Apr 19 judgment that while it was possible that Ms Yeow and Mr Ramasamy had conspired to dilute Mr Ramasamy’s assets, he did not find any sign of that.

The judge further said that Ms Yeow had been able to substantiate her claim that she and Mr Ramasamy had planned for the property to be divided based on their respective payments towards it.

Ms Yeow and Mr Ramasamy, who had first met in 2003 when they were in the same Master of Business Administration programme, borrowed money from a bank in 2008  to buy the Hougang property.

Ms Yeow, who was the guarantor for the loan, said that they had an oral agreement to share the profits from the sale of the property once the price reached $3.5 million.

She paid her share for the purchase with monthly payments to Mr Ramasamy of $7,000 to $10,000 for the mortgage, and ended up paying $833,600 in total, while he paid $310,000.

However, Ms Renuka said that Ms Yeow made payments to her ex-husband because he was engaged in financial trades for her. Some of the money could also be gifts to him or loan repayments, Ms Renuka said.

The judge struck down this claim, as there was no basis for it.

On the contrary, Ms Yeow had the weight of documentary evidence, he added.

/TISG

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Death row prisoner Syed Suhail not allowed to receive letters from the public

Singapore—The Singapore Prison Service is being asked to allow a prisoner on death row to receive letters written by members of the public.  Syed Suhail bin Syed Zin, on death row, had not received any of the letters written to him by...
View Post
Featured News

PSP congratulates Lawrence Wong and other ministers on their new appointments, calls for greater support for SMEs and the underprivileged

Singapore -- The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) new Secretary-General Francis Yuen congratulated Mr Lawrence Wong on his new appointment as Finance Minister. In a press statement, Mr Yuen also sent his well wishes to the "other appointment holders in the Cabinet". He added:...
View Post
Featured News

Cabinet reshuffle: Lawrence Wong to head MOF, Chan Chun Sing to head MOE

Singapore— Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made changes in all three key ministries dealing with the pandemic -- Health, Manpower, and Trade and Industry -- in a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday (Apr 23). All three Cabinet ministers expected to lead the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent