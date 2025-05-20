Wednesday, May 21, 2025
27.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore Airlines plane
Photo: Depositphotos/Wirestock
Asia
2 min.Read

Couple who defrauded S$1.5 million in New Zealand flew away in Singapore Airlines business class to evade justice

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After it was discovered that a husband and wife had defrauded Oranga Tamariki, New Zealand’s Ministry for Children, of more than NZ$2 million (S$1.5 million), they attempted to evade justice by fleeing New Zealand on a business class flight operated by Singapore Airlines.

Neha and Amandeep Sharma, of Indian origin, took a one-way flight to Chennai with 80 kilos of luggage. With the help of Indian authorities, the couple was apprehended and returned to Christchurch.

Since then, Neha Sharma, who pleaded guilty to deception, forgery, and money laundering, among other charges, earlier this month, has been sentenced to three years in jail. Her husband, similarly, entered a guilty plea to deception and money laundering and will be sentenced in June.

Neha Sharma worked as a property and facilities manager at Oranga Tamariki, while Amandeep Sharma was a director for Divine Connection, a construction company.

- Advertisement -

Importantly, the two kept their marriage a secret, and Divine Connection was added to the ministry’s list of contractors. What was a serious conflict of interest was unknown to officials at Oranga Tamariki.

See also  Singapore Airlines diverting flights from Iranian airspace in wake of missile attacks

Neha Sharma approved contracts for her husband’s company and approved invoices for payment to Divine Connection. She also worked for the company during office hours.

By March 2023, New Zealand’s Serious Fraud Office raided their property, and the investigation that followed showed that Neha and Amandeep Sharma had obtained more than NZ$2 million from the ministry.

The investigation also showed that Neha Sharma had forged some documents she submitted when she first applied to work at Oranga Tamariki in 2021.

- Advertisement -

When she was put in charge of managing all the property aspects relating to properties in a specific region, she added her husband’s company as a contractor, working behind the scenes to manipulate the system to bypass the needed checks for Divine Connection.

According to a report in the New Zealand Herald, between Jul 22, 2021, and Oct 28, 2022, Oranga Tamariki paid the company 103 times for 326 invoices.

Neha Sharma resigned in November 2022 but managed to get another job at the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) by Dec 12, again using falsified references.

See also  Erupting Indonesian volcano spews ash, lava

When their three properties were raided the following March, the couple sprang into action, buying one-way tickets to Chennai and fleeing quickly.

- Advertisement -

The ministry has welcomed the couple’s convictions.

“Corruption of this kind is utterly unacceptable. Oranga Tamariki takes any case of fraud extremely seriously, as evidenced by its actions when concerns about this staff member’s activities were raised,” said Oranga Tamariki chief executive Andrew Bridgman. /TISG

Read also: 3 men charged with fraud in alleged connection to movement of Nvidia chips

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Singapore News

Singapore-registered Mercedes crashes at 229km/h in Sepang: ‘There’s no brake’ — driver heard shouting before impact

MALAYSIA: A high-speed crash involving a Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz AMG...
In the Hood

‘They seemed to be dizzy and couldn’t even speak clearly’ — Private-hire driver alerts police after teens openly vape in his car

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old private-hire driver alerted the police after...
WP

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...
Featured News

Singaporeans say they’re pretty happy living in the Lion City, but it might depend on whom you ask

SINGAPORE: After Singapore was ranked the third-happiest city in...
Malaysia

6 banks back Malaysia’s JS-SEZ push, securing RM2.35B

MALAYSIA: Six local and international banks have signed letters...
Singapore News

SCAM check: All calls from CPF Board now come from only one number: 6227 1188

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board announced that...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore-registered Mercedes crashes at 229km/h in Sepang: ‘There’s no brake’ — driver heard shouting before impact

MALAYSIA: A high-speed crash involving a Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz AMG...

‘They seemed to be dizzy and couldn’t even speak clearly’ — Private-hire driver alerts police after teens openly vape in his car

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old private-hire driver alerted the police after...

SCAM check: All calls from CPF Board now come from only one number: 6227 1188

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board announced that...

Singapore retains top spot in 2025 global index for elite governance, but AI shakes global order

SINGAPORE: Singapore has topped the global Elite Quality Index...

Business

Singapore customers can now drop off FedEx parcels at any SingPost POPStop counter and POPStop@Tampines MRT

SINGAPORE: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) and Singapore Post (SingPost)...

High-paying jobs that AI can’t steal — and you don’t need a degree to get them

INTERNATIONAL: College has long been viewed as a rite...

Singapore in talks with banks to boost business financing amid tariff woes

SINGAPORE: Singapore is in talks with banks to improve...

China’s property market finds its footing as rate cuts and rescue funds boost confidence

BEIJING: Home prices in central China’s key metropolises stayed...

Singapore Politics

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

Green promises, grey realities: Is Singapore’s sustainability agenda working?

SINGAPORE: On paper, Singapore’s sustainable initiatives read like a...

© The Independent Singapore