Couple arrested in Singapore for traveling to the country specifically for begging for food and money

SINGAPORE: A Chinese couple claimed to be penniless and approached strangers at a subway station to solicit meals and scam money from others. They even forged transfer records to help them with their crime. It was then discovered that they specifically travelled to Singapore to commit fraud, and they have been sentenced to prison.

The suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were able to trick a 23-year-old Malaysian working in Singapore. With this, they pleaded guilty to a charge of forging documents, and the judge also took into consideration other charges upon sentencing.

According to investigations, the couple approached the victim near an MTR station. The male suspect used a false name and lied that they were from Hong Kong and that they were penniless and were unable to withdraw money from their bank cards. The suspect then asked the victim if it was possible to treat them to a meal.

The victim agreed and took the couple to a food court. While eating, the male suspect then claimed that they needed money (HK$800 or S$134) to pay for their hotel room, and he couldn’t withdraw because his bank card wouldn’t be of use until the next day. He asked the victim to lend him money, and he would return S$917 (HK$5,500) as repayment. With this, the victim agreed to help.

After agreeing to help, the victim noticed that the money had not yet been credited to the bank account. The suspect used an excuse that the process would take time to reflect the transferred money, but he then altered the transfer receipt screenshots.

Oblivious to the scam, the victim withdrew the money in cash and handed it to the suspects. However, when the victim returned home and checked the bank records, the victim discovered that no money had been deposited and alerted the police.

The authorities arrested the couple and placed them in custody.

