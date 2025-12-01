// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 1, 2025
28.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Couple arrested in Singapore for traveling to the country specifically for begging for food and money

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Chinese couple claimed to be penniless and approached strangers at a subway station to solicit meals and scam money from others. They even forged transfer records to help them with their crime. It was then discovered that they specifically travelled to Singapore to commit fraud, and they have been sentenced to prison. 

The suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were able to trick a 23-year-old Malaysian working in Singapore. With this, they pleaded guilty to a charge of forging documents, and the judge also took into consideration other charges upon sentencing. 

According to investigations, the couple approached the victim near an MTR station. The male suspect used a false name and lied that they were from Hong Kong and that they were penniless and were unable to withdraw money from their bank cards. The suspect then asked the victim if it was possible to treat them to a meal. 

The victim agreed and took the couple to a food court. While eating, the male suspect then claimed that they needed money (HK$800 or S$134) to pay for their hotel room, and he couldn’t withdraw because his bank card wouldn’t be of use until the next day. He asked the victim to lend him money, and he would return S$917 (HK$5,500) as repayment. With this, the victim agreed to help. 

See also  Man records a couple hugging and kissing on a playground bench, says 'this was in a children's playground'

After agreeing to help, the victim noticed that the money had not yet been credited to the bank account. The suspect used an excuse that the process would take time to reflect the transferred money, but he then altered the transfer receipt screenshots. 

Oblivious to the scam, the victim withdrew the money in cash and handed it to the suspects. However, when the victim returned home and checked the bank records, the victim discovered that no money had been deposited and alerted the police. 

The authorities arrested the couple and placed them in custody. 

In similar news about fraud-related crimes, a young man with his friends deceived several pawn shops by presenting a gold-plated ring as if it were made of pure gold. The suspects tried to sell the ring at four different shops, hoping that they could get money out of it. However, their crime was exposed, and they were arrested. 

See also  'Luckily, the street light is bright enough'—Drunk man arrested for lying in the middle of Serangoon Road

Read more of the article here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Elderly woman became emotional as volunteers clean her ‘garbage house’

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman used to live with her...

Parents express support for upcoming bans on phones at secondary schools

SINGAPORE: Starting next January, secondary school students will be...

Fire broke out at a mixed vegetable rice stall, caused whole food court to shut down

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a mixed vegetable...

‘I’m unemployed for over a year now’: Singaporean struggles to re-enter workforce due to series of short employment stints

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to share...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //