Cost of living, home affordability, govt accountability are top concerns for GE2025—survey

SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight released shortly before Singaporeans go to the polls on Saturday (May 3) shows that the key priorities for voters from different age groups are related to the cost of living, housing affordability, and government accountability.

Milieu Insight’s survey, which was taken from a sample size of 500 Singaporean voters, was conducted from Apr 25 to 27.

Top concerns: Cost of living, housing, and healthcare

Nearly four in five respondents (79%) said that increased living costs are a major concern, which Milieu Insight says “reflects widespread anxieties about the affordability of groceries, transportation, healthcare, and other daily expenses, particularly in the face of global economic uncertainties.”

Meanwhile, 37% identified housing affordability as a top consideration during this election year, particularly among the survey’s respondents aged 25 to 34. This suggests that a number of Singaporeans are experiencing “a growing sense of urgency regarding access to affordable housing options.”

Among older participants, those aged 55 and up, 62% expressed concerns about the increasing cost of healthcare, significantly higher than the 45% among all the respondents. Milieu Insight says that this underscores a need for policies to address the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services for Singapore’s aging society in the long term.

What do Singaporeans expect from their MPs?

A large number of participants, 69%, say they value the representatives in Parliament “who genuinely care about residents and speak up for Singaporeans.” In comparison, 59% say they want a Member of Parliament (MP) who can relate to the everyday realities of average Singaporeans. Slightly less than half (49%) said they want an MP who is approachable and humble.

As for the statement “an MP who cares and can relate to the realities and experiences of Singaporeans takes the time to listen to residents’ concerns during house visits,” 77% of the respondents agreed.

Significantly, three out of four respondents also agreed that it’s possible for a person to be patriotic while remaining critical of the government.

How are voters feeling?

More than one-fifth of the voters (22%) say they feel hopeful concerning the direction Singapore is taking. Among first-time voters, an even higher number (26%) were optimistic about the country’s future.

However, the survey also shows that neutrality is the most common sentiment among voters, with more than two in five (41%) reporting “not much feeling” toward GE2025. Among participants between the ages of 45 and 54, this sentiment was the strongest, with almost half (49%) saying this is how they feel.

Among younger Singaporeans, a significant number of respondents have positive feelings concerning this year’s polls. Nearly one-fourth (23%) say they’re feeling excited about GE2025. Among them, 62% are voting for the first time.

What Milieu Insight says is an encouraging sign; a sizable 70% of respondents said they believe that young people in Singapore today are growing more politically aware, suggesting a shift toward greater engagement among the next generation of voters.

How are Singaporeans getting information?

Interestingly, there appears to be a significant difference between how younger and older people obtain information regarding the General Election.

Most participants aged 55 and older (70%) access information about the GE through local mainstream media, including CNA and The Straits Times. Meanwhile, over four in five (41%) between the ages of 25 and 34 tend toward social media platforms such as Reddit, and 38% look to independent media outlets such as Mothership and Jom.

However, 41% of the respondents say they agree that social media has compromised the integrity of elections in Singapore, and only 3% consider MPs working with social media influencers in videos and podcasts important.

“These findings highlight the complex and evolving dynamics of Singaporean politics. While economic concerns remain important, the survey also reveals a growing emphasis on government accountability, relatable leadership, and the responsible use of social media. Understanding these nuances is crucial for political parties seeking to connect with voters and address their needs effectively,” says Jiayi Zhang, Head of Research Services at Milieu Insight. /TISG

