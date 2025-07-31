Controversy erupts as JB car washes get accused of prioritising Singaporean customers

MALAYSIA: A car wash centre in Johor Bahru has come under fire after a Malaysian man claimed he was turned away in favour of Singaporean customers, sparking public outrage and prompting swift enforcement action by local authorities.

According to China Press, the incident came to light when the Malaysian man shared his experience on social media. He alleged that a foreign employee at a car wash in the city told him that the service was exclusively for vehicles with Singaporean registration plates.

The car wash operator later clarified that the time slot in question had been pre-booked by Singaporean customers but netizens continued expressing concern over the apparent preference given to foreigners over locals.

Johor Bahru authorities have since ordered four car wash operations to shut down for operating without proper licences.

Some merchants told local reporters that they had never heard of such discriminatory practices and insisted that locals still frequented these establishments. Others, particularly those in the food and beverage sector, alleged that it was not uncommon for car wash employees to flag down Singapore-registered vehicles from the roadside while ignoring Malaysian cars.

A manager at one of the affected car wash centres denied any form of discrimination, explaining that while both local and foreign vehicles were welcome, Singaporean customers tended to be more generous with tips.

Another car wash owner in the area also rebutted claims of selective service. She noted that most of her Singaporean clients paid in Malaysian ringgit, with no added profit for the business. When asked if she was aware of any centres exclusively serving foreign cars, she said she wasn’t.

Amid the growing concerns, Johor politicians have directed local councils to revoke the operating licences of any businesses found to be discriminating against Malaysian customers and have stressed that the state will never tolerate those who prioritise foreigners over locals in pursuit of greater profits.

Despite the controversy, several car wash workers near KSL City maintained that their services are fair and inclusive. One employee said they treated all customers equally and served them on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of the origin of their vehicle.

“Most of our customers may be Singaporean, but that doesn’t mean we give them special treatment,” said one worker.

Investigations are ongoing.