Construction worker rescued from 30m tower crane after becoming unwell while working at height

By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A construction worker was rescued from a 30-metre-high tower crane on Wednesday night (Aug 6) after falling ill while working at height and becoming unable to descend on his own.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at about 9:40pm. According to a Facebook post shared by SCDF, the man had been operating on a tower crane when he began feeling unwell.

Given his position at a significant height and his inability to return to the ground safely, a high-angle rescue operation was activated.

Responding to the emergency, SCDF deployed firefighters and a specialist team from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART). A four-person DART crew scaled the crane’s access ladder to reach the stricken worker. Once there, they secured him to a stretcher using safety harnesses before carefully lowering him to the ground.

Paramedics on site assessed the man and transported him to Changi General Hospital for further medical attention.

In a 45-second clip posted by SCDF, the night-time rescue can be seen unfolding under floodlights, with rescue personnel manoeuvring along the narrow framework of the crane before lowering the stretcher to safety.

SCDF confirmed that the worker was conscious during the rescue.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

