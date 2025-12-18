// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 18, 2025
High-rise prime office spaces
Photo: Pexel
BusinessTechnology
Less than 1 min.Read

Construction and sustainability costs keep Singapore the world’s second-most expensive market to build data centres

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Rising construction costs amid the artificial intelligence push and tighter sustainability requirements have kept Singapore the second-most expensive market to build data centres globally.

According to The Asian Business Review, citing the Turner & Townsend 2025 Data Centre Construction Cost Index, construction costs in Singapore rose 5% year-on-year (YoY) to US$14.53 per watt (S$18.76), largely due to AI-ready data centres requiring 25–30 times more power per rack than traditional facilities, driven by advanced cooling needs and more complex electrical infrastructure.

The higher costs are linked to the global race to deploy AI computing capacity, said Sumit Mukherjee, Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Head of Real Estate, Asia, at Turner & Townsend.

Singapore’s sustainability standards, which require operators to cut energy consumption by 30%, are also pushing firms to invest in more efficient technologies, equipment and plants.

Still, Singapore continues to attract global data centre investors, described by Mr Mukherjee as a “blue chip market” for data centres, thanks to the city-state’s stable policies, strong regional links and solid sustainability credentials. /TISG

See also  SpherePay, local mobile payment app raises over USD 10 m in funding

Read also: Smaller data centres could soon become irrelevant as rise of AI fuels demand for hyperscale facilities: Report

© The Independent Singapore

