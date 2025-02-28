SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s carbon-rich peatlands and mangroves have emerged as key ecosystems in the fight against climate change, according to a recent study published in Nature Communications. The research, which involved scientists from Singapore’s National University of Singapore (NUS), NTU Singapore, and James Cook University in Australia, reveals that conserving and restoring these ecosystems could reduce more than 50 per cent of the region’s land-use carbon emissions.

Although they cover only 5 per cent of the land area in the region, peatlands and mangroves play a disproportionate role in carbon storage and emission reduction. These ecosystems are among the most efficient natural carbon sinks, with over 90 per cent of their carbon stored in soils rather than vegetation.

However, when these vital ecosystems are disturbed or destroyed through activities like land conversion for agriculture or development, they release significant amounts of carbon back into the atmosphere, exacerbating the climate crisis. This highlights the importance of protecting and restoring these habitats as part of broader efforts to meet climate targets set by ASEAN countries.

The study highlights the potential of wetland conservation to contribute to both environmental sustainability and economic development. Assistant Professor Pierre Taillardat of NTU Singapore, a co-author of the paper and principal investigator at the Wetland Carbon Lab at the Asian School of the Environment, emphasized that wetland soils may have limited agricultural value but are unparalleled in their ability to store carbon.

“If carbon were valued like other essential commodities, such as being traded on the carbon credits market, it could unlock vast opportunities for conservation and restoration projects,” Asst Prof Taillardat said. He also noted that such initiatives could create win-win scenarios where local communities benefit from sustainable ecosystems while contributing to global emission reduction efforts.

The researchers urge ASEAN governments to incorporate the conservation of peatlands and mangroves into their national climate action strategies. With their immense carbon storage capabilities, these ecosystems represent a cost-effective and impactful way to help Southeast Asian nations achieve their net-zero emissions goals.

The study also highlights the broader benefits of wetland conservation, including increased climate resilience and the support it offers to local communities who rely on wetlands for their livelihoods. By prioritizing the protection and restoration of these critical habitats, Southeast Asia could make significant strides toward both mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable development across the region.