conservatives-supporting-tucker-carlson-after-being-notified-by-us-legal-council-for-interview-with-vladimir-putin 

Tucker Carlson is viewed as one of the most popular men for the conservative Americans. His viewership has increased dramatically since his departure from Fox News. However, it seems that his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused some stir.

According to the Leading Report, Tucker Carlson revealed his lawyers cautioned him about potential US arrest for interviewing Putin in Moscow, citing sanctions violations. Carlson dismissed concerns, asserting his willingness to face the risk. Despite warnings, he remained undeterred, questioning the premise of such charges and expressing no safety concerns in Russia.

Tucker Carlson receiving support from conservative Americans

So the US will arrest a journalist for interviewing a world leader if they don’t like his questions. No, that doesn’t sound the least bit fascist. Which country is a representative republic? — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) February 28, 2024

An X user dropped a heavy accusation towards the US government claiming that they will threaten to arrest a journalist if they asked questions they do not like. Furthermore, he could be breaking the sanction violations for the interview. X users feel that silencing journalists like Tucker Carlson could be leading the way to fascism.

No a bigger hero in Russia, he is dead to us patriots. He turned his back on his country and is no longer welcomed back. — jim albarano (@jimalbarano) February 28, 2024

Following that, some claim that this whole ordeal would turn Carlson into a hero. This is all in lieu with the freedom of speech. However, patriots claim that he is no hero and that he turned his back on his country for this interview. Interesting developments are happening as conservatives appear to be split in this.

Communist — TruthBomb (@Annieschuschu) February 28, 2024

Others claim that a country willing to arrest journalists for telling the truth are referred to as communist. The opinions regarding Carlson interviewing Putin are varying. Regardless, on one hand, users claim that he is betraying the country. On the other hand, they claim that this is freedom of the press.

