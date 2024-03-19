International

Conservatives saying Biden causing the real “bloodbath” to Americans by bringing in dangerous illegal migrants 

March 19, 2024
Right after former President Trump claimed there will be an economic “bloodbath,” liberals took a stance to harp on him. However, conservatives are fighting back citing that Biden is the actual President that is causing harm to Americans. Conservative X page, Libs of TikTok made a list of Americans who were brutally attacked by illegal migrants. 

Fairus.org states, the border crisis reverberates across the U.S., with cities and suburbs bearing the brunt of its impact. Large cities, magnets for illegal immigrants, lure them with promises of economic opportunity and sanctuary policies. 

However, this strains resources and disrupts communities. In Roxbury, a community center was suddenly repurposed for migrants, echoing similar incidents in Chicago and Denver. 

Furthermore, schools are facing similar challenges, with students displaced for migrant housing. Public safety also suffers, with emerging gangs and crime waves involving illegal aliens. The economic toll is staggering, with cities spending billions on migrant-related costs, exacerbating taxpayers’ burdens amid already high living costs.

Biden causing the real “bloodbath” to Americans claim conservatives 

Libs of TikTok listed down the Americans who were wrongfully unalived during this entire ordeal. Furthermore, other Americans seem to agree with this sentiment. The current viewpoint is that the “bloodbath” is already here in the form of illegal immigrants. 

In addition to this, Elon Musk responded by saying that these are all real deaths. The conservative account responded to him saying that this is all happening under the Biden administration. This shows that Americans are actually tired of dealing with this mess over and over again. 

Most of the comments relate to America needing a stronger border patrol in order to protect her citizens. Some are even saying that the country is in deep trouble at this very moment. 

The post Conservatives saying Biden causing the real “bloodbath” to Americans by bringing in dangerous illegal migrants  appeared first on The Independent News.

