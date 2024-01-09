Conservatives state that Biden’s approval rating has been at an all time low of any American President in history. Furthermore, they feel that this is mostly related to the illegal migrant crisis and that even the most woke cities of the country are bracing for the consequences of his actions.

According to the Hill, a recent CBS News poll indicates President Biden’s immigration handling earned a record-low approval, with just 32% of Americans endorsing his border management. Congressional Republicans also fared poorly, with a mere 35% approval for their border approach.

About 45% consider the border situation a crisis, while 30% see it as a serious problem. Sixty-three percent advocate for stricter border control, contrasting the 16% in favour of easing it. Negativity toward immigrants surfaced, with nearly half suggesting a detrimental long-term impact on American society.

Biden’s illegal migration crisis affecting most woke cities

And you know what’s more staggering than the 8 million illegals under Biden…. The 25 million legal immigrants since George W. Bush, all of whom can already vote and support Democrats 70-30. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 7, 2024

Conservatives claim that the illegals are brought in the country to help the Democrats win, but this is a bold claim. Furthermore, the user adds that 25 million illegals that came under George W. Bush, who was a Republican President, is voting for the Democrats 70-30.

And the southern states are bussing them directly to blue states which means those states will carry more weight in the electoral college that will be delivered by those states deep blue voters. The scenario they can’t abide is Texas and Florida having the highest electoral vote… — Nicholas Acimovic (@NickAcimovic) January 7, 2024

The sentiments that Democrats are desperately wanting to replenish those that left their states for red states with illegals are quite high among conservatives. Following that, the southern states are sending these illegals in droves to these woke liberal cities, as mentioned by an X user.

No, we must deport them all as soon as possible. — Kal (@KalJoplin) January 7, 2024

Others state that illegals who enter America should be taught to not be woke in any way at all. One of the ways that conservatives can “backfire” the alleged liberal plan is to make these people conservative. However, other conservatives state that these people should be deported out of America.

Read More News

The post Conservatives point out Biden’s illegal migration crisis badly affecting even the most “woke” cities appeared first on The Independent News.