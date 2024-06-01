;
Conservatives find it suspicious Trump has 11 times more charges than gangster Al Capone 

June 1, 2024
Trump has recently compared himself to Al Capone, to which conservatives feel he is unfairly treated. There are claims that he has 11 times the charges that were charged to the Italian American gangster in the 1920s during the prohibition era. 

Roger Parloff, senior editor at Lawfare, published an essay examining the merits of New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments. 

Parloff compares this case to the prosecution of gangster Al Capone for tax evasion when more serious crimes couldn’t be proven.

Furthermore, he cites former Manhattan Special District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who argued that although he wouldn’t pursue the hush-money case, he would target Trump for business fraud. Pomerantz referred to the “Al Capone factor,” explaining that while Capone was known for worse crimes, he was ultimately convicted for tax evasion. 

Following that, Pomerantz contends that Trump’s accumulated bad conduct warrants prosecution to deter further antisocial behavior.

Trump has 11 times more charges than gangster Al Capone? 

 

Additionally, X users state that in the years before he became President, he did not have a single charge against him. However, after a few years of being President, he suddenly has more charges than Al Capone. X users find it extremely suspicious towards the entire situation. 

 

Despite this, X users state that they have morals and they find this wrong. They accuse the people incharge of having “no morals” for parading Trump as a criminal. But, the case is still not entirely over, and the verdict is not finalized. The trial will take quite some time, and it is unclear if Trump will remain free or not. 

Testimony of Michael Cohen alone can’t trump Trump’s defense

