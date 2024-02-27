Conservatives are particularly vocal about the rise of illegal immigrants coming into the United States. Prominent figures have made bold statements regarding the situation. The left claims that this is false, while the right claims that this is factual. Furthermore, a conservative X page claims that the American taxpayer dollars are funding these illegals to come to America.

According to Newsweek, an ongoing border crisis saw 5,000 illegal aliens released daily in December, highlighting a larger issue as President Biden targets re-election. The cost is staggering – $150.7 billion borne by taxpayers in one year alone.

Since Biden’s inauguration, over 3.3 million illegal immigrants entered the U.S., a substantial fiscal burden on federal and state budgets. The dismantling of interior immigration enforcement contributes to this crisis, as reported by the Committee on the Judiciary.

Furthermore, with each illegal alien or their child costing $8,776 annually, taxpayers shoulder a hefty $1,156 per person yearly. The growing problem necessitates urgent attention and effective solutions.

Conservatives have new suggestion on how illegal immigrants can be supported

Moreover, conservatives are stating that those who vote Democrat can openly place signs in front of their houses. This is to ensure that these people will take care of the illegals that are coming into the country. For the most part, conservatives are blaming those who voted for the Dems.

Following that, conservatives claim that they will be able to out vote the American people soon. However, it is unsure how quickly they’ll obtain an American citizenship. There are debates between the left and the right regarding this issue.

Those on the right are asking why something like this is okay? Meanwhile, those on the left are stating that this is in fact okay, and that there is nothing wrong with it. These arguments are showing the disparity between the left and the right, and it is unclear who will win the battle in the end.

