International

Conservatives claim Ismail Mohamed “hates” America for not conducting victory speech in English 

ByAsir F

March 21, 2024
conservatives-claim-ismail-mohamed-“hates”-america-for-not-conducting-victory-speech-in-english 

Conservatives claim Ismail Mohamed “hates” America for not conducting victory speech in English

Tensions escalate as Democrats elevate foreign-born politicians like Ilhan Omar and Ismail Mohamed, sparking accusations of anti-American sentiment among conservatives. In a country where patriotism is highly valued, this move has stirred controversy, with many on the right questioning the loyalty of these politicians. 

The preference for leaders who prioritize the interests of America and its citizens has led to skepticism and criticism of Democrats’ choices. Furthermore some perceive the elevation of foreign-born politicians as a departure from traditional values and a sign of disdain for American ideals. 

The Daily Caller states, during his celebratory address, Mohamed, the incumbent, delivered a significant portion of his speech in the Somali language. 

His opponent, fellow Somali immigrant Abdirizak Diini, garnered 33 percent of the vote, while Mohamed secured 55 percent. This 31-year-old attorney from Columbus made history as Ohio’s inaugural Somali legislator in 2022. 

Following that, he joined Munira Abdullahi, who also achieved victory in Ohio’s 9th district. Mohamed, a Somali refugee, arrived in the United States in 2005, fleeing the turmoil in his homeland. 

Conservatives claim Ismail Mohamed “hates” America 

It seems that a significant portion of Americans are uncomfortable with their politicians speaking a language they do not understand publicly. Furthermore, X users state that the liberals love electing individuals who “hate” America. 

 

Some users claim that the Somali politician doesn’t know what the American constitution dictates. However, there are other users who state that full assimilation is not the key for any foreign born individuals who become American as other Americans are still maintaining their cultures. 

Read More News 

Anti-White movie now dubbed “Box Office Bloodbath” after losing money 

The post Conservatives claim Ismail Mohamed “hates” America for not conducting victory speech in English  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Home News

PUB to triple capacity of Tuas NEWater Factory to 75 million gallons daily

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

HDB to release 8,500 flats in largest BTO exercise of 2024

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Punggol’s “neighbour from hell” has now moved to Bukit Merah but continues to horrify her neighbouring residents away

October 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Drop in gas and electricity prices from October to December

October 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.