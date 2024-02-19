Recently, the controversial topic of sanctuary cities like New York unable to handle the migrant crisis is rather heavily discussed. Furthermore, the NYPD officers were unable to contain the unruly illegal immigrants and many are criticizing the city for allowing this to happen. However, now with the police force promoting their dance team, conservatives are not taking them seriously.

The Daily Mail reports that the New York City Police Department faces criticism over its dance team, with calls for more focus on crime. Established in 2022 for officers to relax post-shift, dancers perform at events.

President Autumn-Rain Martinez calls rehearsals a stress reliever. Critics question the timing amid rising crime and migrant issues. One sarcastically suggests dancers will scare criminals away. Residents debate the allocation of police resources.

Officers defend the team, citing mental health benefits. The team’s media exposure contrasts with crime concerns. Recent violent incidents involving migrants fuel the debate. Mayor Eric Adams’ comparisons to Skid Row provoke further discussion about policing priorities.

NYPD dance team criticized

This felt like an opening for a weight watchers infomercial — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) February 18, 2024

Conservative X pages like End Wokeness are posting videos of the dance team dancing their problems away. In addition to this, an X user states that the dance team resembles a “weight watchers infomercial” rather than an actual police force. The criticisms towards the dancers’ weight are prevalent across social media.

Too many doughnuts! — matt mack (@mattmckernan3) February 18, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that it’s time to defund the police’s cafeteria as they could possibly be unfit to handle criminals. However, there must surely be officers who are in shape and are capable of handling them. But the perception towards officers is changing, especially with this dance special.

Not only is it ridiculous for a NY police force, which is wildly understaffed and decimated daily, to have a “dance team” when any money spent on them could go to hiring more officers, but the dance team is full of fat f*cks and ugly b*tches, but hey, that’s diversity for you. — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀ (@AmericazOutlaw) February 18, 2024

Furthermore, X users state that the money wasted on this team should’ve been spent on recruiting officers that are able to do the job. The NYPD is understaffed and are decimated daily when they’re actually doing their job.

