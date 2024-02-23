Controversy swirls as President Biden’s remarks attributing the surge in illegal immigration to Donald Trump’s policies draw conservative backlash. Despite Biden’s stance, public opinion has shifted, with many Americans now pointing fingers at his administration for the escalating crisis. Democrat-led cities come under scrutiny for their perceived openness to illegal immigrants, contrasting starkly with GOP-leaning areas.

According to Fox News, under President Biden’s tenure, nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border, surpassing the population of 36 individual states, as per a Fox News analysis. US Customs and Border Protection reported 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year, potentially exceeding last year’s record.

Meanwhile, since Biden took office, 7,298,486 southwest land border encounters have been recorded. This figure is more than the population of 36 US states. Critics attribute this surge to Biden’s lenient policies, accusing the administration of aiding illegal crossings.

Despite DHS not commenting, organizations like Numbers USA and FAIR argue that lax enforcement and incentives contribute to the crisis, allowing migrants to exploit the system without fear of repercussions.

Conservatives blame Biden for 7.2 million illegal immigrants

Biden loves to blame Trump for his failures. That’s all Democrats do. They place blame on others and refuse to accept any accountability for their actions. Biden has let an astonishing amount of illegals into this country and has the audacity to blame Trump. Follow me if you… — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 22, 2024

Furthermore, conservatives state that it is typical for the Democrats to blame others for their mistakes or failures. Biden blaming Trump for his mistakes is simply proving this theory. Conservatives feel the Democrats need to step up and own up to their errors.

I feel like I’m the only one that can see the hypocrisy, sometimes. It’s absolutely bonkers — Firm, But Whole (@pickyourownnose) February 22, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that at times they feel that they’re the only one staring at this “hypocrisy” in the face. Another user posted a timeline of Biden’s speeches saying that he will remove all of Trump’s border control policies. After things went south, they started blaming Trump for these mistakes.

