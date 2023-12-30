The illegal migrants are now the main focal point of the conservatives in the United States. Many are blaming Joe Biden for this blunder as the country is seemingly unable to sustain such large quantities of illegals coming into the country. Furthermore, Americans are fed up with having to deal with this issue.

Apparently, there are roughly 740,000 illegal immigrants who came into America since October of this year. Almost 1 million new people for the government to support. According to Fox News, there are talks between the US Government and the Mexican Government in order to dampen this situation.

Top U.S. and Mexican officials convened to address the escalating migrant crisis, igniting House Republican backlash over talks concerning the regularisation of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City amid a border crisis set to break records in December.

The joint statement highlighted commitments to humane migration and efforts to address root causes, combat human smuggling, and foster regional development. Yet, it also delved into the prospect of granting legal status to undocumented immigrants, including DACA beneficiaries.

House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned this, emphasising the need to deter illegal immigration and smuggling, demanding immediate action from President Biden to resolve the crisis.

What is happening at our southern border is criminal? Everyone responsible for protecting illegal immigrants should be thrown out of office. Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 28, 2023

Conservative publications on X state that what is happening in the American southern border is criminal. The publication then adds that the politicians who allowed this to happen should be thrown out of office. This sentiment is rather a popular one as a lot of conservatives are showing support to this idea.

When’s the last time you tried to hire an immigrant? Their labor is no longer cheap!!! — Randi DelGatto (@randijoy0) December 28, 2023

Others state that politicians merely want illegal migrants to come to America solely due to their cheap labour. However, some state that their labour costs are no longer “cheap” as their rates have also skyrocketed just like everything else thanks to Bidenomics.

