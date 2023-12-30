International

Conservatives angry as 740,000 illegal migrants crossed the border to America since October

ByAsir F

December 30, 2023
conservatives-angry-as-740,000-illegal-migrants-crossed-the-border-to-america-since-october

migrants

The illegal migrants are now the main focal point of the conservatives in the United States. Many are blaming Joe Biden for this blunder as the country is seemingly unable to sustain such large quantities of illegals coming into the country. Furthermore, Americans are fed up with having to deal with this issue. 

Apparently, there are roughly 740,000 illegal immigrants who came into America since October of this year. Almost 1 million new people for the government to support. According to Fox News, there are talks between the US Government and the Mexican Government in order to dampen this situation. 

Top U.S. and Mexican officials convened to address the escalating migrant crisis, igniting House Republican backlash over talks concerning the regularisation of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City amid a border crisis set to break records in December.

The joint statement highlighted commitments to humane migration and efforts to address root causes, combat human smuggling, and foster regional development. Yet, it also delved into the prospect of granting legal status to undocumented immigrants, including DACA beneficiaries. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned this, emphasising the need to deter illegal immigration and smuggling, demanding immediate action from President Biden to resolve the crisis.

740,000 illegal migrants came to America since October this year

Conservative publications on X state that what is happening in the American southern border is criminal. The publication then adds that the politicians who allowed this to happen should be thrown out of office. This sentiment is rather a popular one as a lot of conservatives are showing support to this idea. 

 

Others state that politicians merely want illegal migrants to come to America solely due to their cheap labour. However, some state that their labour costs are no longer “cheap” as their rates have also skyrocketed just like everything else thanks to Bidenomics. 

Read More News

General Motors battles San Francisco in $108 million tax dispute

The post Conservatives angry as 740,000 illegal migrants crossed the border to America since October appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Property

Three Jalan Besar shophouses up for sale at $44 million via public tender

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Warner Bros to launch Max in seven Southeast Asian countries

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Featured News SG Politics

Government to replace all first-generation trains by 2026

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Celebrity

“If we respect people as human beings, there will be no bullying/ostracism in workplace” — New Jeans’ Hanni gives tearful testimony on harassment

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.