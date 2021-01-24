‘Confidential Assignment’ sequel confirmed to feature Hyun Bin, YoonA and Daniel Henney

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The cast has been confirmed for the upcoming Confidential Assignment sequel, and for the first time, Daniel Henney and Jin Sun Kyu will be part of the film franchise.

The 2017 film Confidential Assignment directed by Kim Sung Hoon was about a North Korean detective named Rim Chul Ryung (played by Hyun Bin) and a South Korean detective named Kang Jin Tae (played by Yoo Hae Jin) partnering up to catch a criminal. In the 2017 film, YoonA stars as the sister-in-law of Kang Jin Tae.

According to Soompi on January 22, the sequel of the film is tentatively called Confidential Assignment 2: International. Here, Rim Chul Ryung returns to South Korea to chase after a brutal and secret criminal organisation. Rim partners up with Kang Jin Tae again, volunteering to work with the North Korean in order to get back on the investigation team after an error caused him to be in the cybercrime department.

Henney plays Jack, an FBI detective from the United States who is pursuing a North Korean criminal organisation that is causing havoc around the world. Jang Myung Joon is played by Jin, the leader of this criminal organisation. In the sequel, YoonA’s role will expand as Park Min Young, Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law who is fond of Rim Chul Ryung.

- Advertisement -

She is unemployed in her sister’s eyes but to her own self, she is a beauty YouTuber. The sequel is directed by Lee Seok Hoon whose portfolio includes The Pirates and The Himalayans. Filming will commence in February.

Born on September 25, 1982, Hyun Bin is a South Korean actor. Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon.

Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020).

Hyun Bin’s popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018). /TISG