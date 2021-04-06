Condo resident leaves note in lift for his “a**hole neighbours”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An irate condominium resident was so frustrated by the behaviour of their neighbour that they left a letter in the lift scolding them.

In a Facebook post shared to the ‘NUS – No Use Singapore’ page on Sunday (Apr 5), a condominium resident wrote a letter to their “a**hole neighbours” and pasted it on the walls of the elevator.

The letter was titled: “#33-09 please stop being a**hole neighbours”.

“Do you really need to be drilling into the floor on the weekends at 9.30am? Sorry, let me rephrase, do you need to be doing that repeatedly every other weekend?” they wrote.

“By the way, do you know that your tables and chairs can actually be picked up off the ground instead of being dragged across the floor?” they wrote.

“Also, do you need someone to prescribe you something to go to sleep? Because you’re moving your furniture every 5 to 10 minutes loud enough to wake us up from midnight to 4 am every. single. night.” they sarcastically wrote.

The photo of the letter shared did not show the piece in its entirety, as a second page starting with “Are you in need of a gym” could be seen.

While it is unclear which condominium the incident occurred at, many others who commented on the post also shared their neighbourly woes.

Others also wondered if the inconsiderate neighbour could be a poltergeist.

