Concerned Singaporean makes police report after seeing mum slapping her sons in public but some Singaporeans tell her ‘mind your own business’

SINGAPORE: A social media post alleging that a mother repeatedly hit her three young sons at Sengkang Swimming Complex has sparked widespread discussion online, with many Singaporeans debating the line between parental discipline and child abuse, and whether members of the public should intervene when they witness such incidents.

The incident was shared anonymously on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, where the poster appealed for advice on how to report what they believed was physical abuse.

“Please help me to find out how can I make report on this mother who physically abused her children,” the individual wrote.

According to the post, the incident took place at around 6:12 pm in the public showers at Sengkang Swimming Complex. The netizen who flagged the incident alleged that the woman beat her three sons, all boys, “about 5 times in 5 minutes.”

“She slapped the face, head, rolled the wet towel and beat the body,” the individual claimed, adding that the mother appeared angry because she believed “the boys were showering too slow.”

Describing what they witnessed, they wrote: “The slaps were so loud and hard, boys were covering their faces.”

Unable to ignore what they said they had seen, the individual confronted the woman, “My heart couldn’t take it, so I told her that I took photo of her and I’ll report about children abuse. After this, she stopped beating them.”

They added that the incident left them deeply concerned for the children’s welfare and asked how they can report this incident so it can be investigated. They wrote, “If she does that at public place, I cannot imagine what she does to them at home.”

In an update posted later, the individual confirmed that they had lodged a police report on the matter.

The post had quickly attracted hundreds of reactions, with many commenters encouraging the individual to notify the authorities.

“Just report to police. Better to report and let police find out it’s a one-off than to not report and later kids get abused to insanity or death,” a commenter wrote, while another advised, “You can just report to the police with the photo you have. But please be factual about it, eg, how hard she hit and how many times.”

One netizen said, “Please report to police with pictures. It’s a crime and a serious offence for voluntarily causing hurt on a vulnerable person (child). Don’t bother explaining to ah beng comments here. Just go ahead with a police complaint.”

Another believed the authorities should determine whether further action was necessary, saying, “Based on your description of the event, like slapping the face, head, rolled the wet towel and beat the body within 5 minutes about 5 times, it doesn’t appear to be educating the children.”

They added, “It is commendable that you have stopped the abuse and not allowing the mother to continue. You may lodge a police report on what you have seen and let the officer to carry out the investigation. The offence is probably fall under Penal Code, or Children and Young Persons Act.”

Some commenters said they found the alleged behaviour particularly upsetting because of the reason given for the punishment.

One wrote, “I’m a mother of 2 sons. Slapping face is completely unacceptable. It really breaks my heart whenever I see this kind of unfair treatment.”

She added, “Children are just children. Parents are not always right, and children will not change through this kind of punishment.”

Warning about the long-term effects of violence, she continued: “The way you treat your children today is how they may learn to treat their own children in the future. Same cycle of abuse.”

Another commenter criticised those defending the mother’s alleged actions.

“Wow, the BRAINWASHED IDIOTS justifying CHILD ABUSE here is staggering. Beating a child is NOT discipline. Sane, reasonable, patient parents discipline WITHOUT violence.”

The commenter added that “abusing children over them ‘showering slowly’ SHOULD alert alarm bells in ANYONE who’s mentally stable,” arguing that the belief that “discipline has to be violent to work” was harmful.

Others, however, urged caution before drawing conclusions from what they described as a brief snapshot of a family’s life.

“Be kind and mind your own business. You witnessed only 5 minutes of a family’s life and have no idea what this mother is going through behind the scenes,” one commenter wrote, “Parenting can be overwhelming, and sometimes people reach their breaking point.”

The commenter added that while “what you saw may have been a terrible parenting moment,” it did not necessarily mean there was “ongoing abuse at home.”

They also cautioned that “reporting someone is a serious matter and can have consequences far beyond what most people imagine,” noting that investigations and possible interventions could be stressful for both parents and children.

Another commenter questioned the decision to share a photograph of the woman online, writing, “No need to post and shame. The mother might have her reasons. The original post included a photo of the mother. OP could have just reported it to the police instead. This is a he-said-she-said situation with nothing confirmed. Why post a photo of the mother?”

A similar view was echoed by another Facebook user, who wrote: “Maybe you should mind your own business? Have you ever wondered, maybe you don’t know the full story to why she did that? The kids might have misbehaved badly?”

The commenter added, “It’s not as if the mother kick or punch the kids till they are bleeding. Know the story first then decide properly whether to post this kind of stopid & nosy post.”

Others took a middle-ground approach, acknowledging that the alleged behaviour was wrong while expressing sympathy for the mother’s situation.

“I believe the mother is going thru a hard time as well. I wish you can approach her and check if she is emotionally okay,” one person wrote, “Although it is wrong and sad to see her beating violently to her 3 boys. Hope she can find help and peace within herself.”

The discussion also prompted debate about discipline. One commenter said, “I do not support physically hitting children. However, I do believe there are times when parents need to be firm. Children need clear boundaries, consistent guidance, and accountability to help them grow into responsible adults.”

Another netizen maintained that public intervention was appropriate in this case, writing, “Look, it’s a grey area. Beating their own children in public. Please report. You never know if it is another case like Megan when behind the door. Let the authority investigate. You might save some children.”