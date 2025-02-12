SINGAPORE: The Circle Line experienced a disruption in services on Tuesday morning (Feb 11). Trains stalled at eight stations, causing delays and leaving some wondering why it took so long for SMRT, which manages the Circle Line, to issue updates on the situation.

Netizens also took to social media to post photos of the crowds at train stations.

“As of 8:30 am. Feels like a human jam at Tuas / Woodlands Checkpoint,” wrote one local Reddit user, who said they were at Serangoon station.

“Here we go again,” sighed another.

At 10:20 a.m., SMRT posted on Facebook that a signalling system fault had occurred between Paya Lebar and Marymount stations, affecting train operations across eight stations. While it only took five minutes for power to be restored, SMRT added that “the Central Automatic Train System was sluggish, affecting the ability of controllers to manage train movements efficiently”, and it took half an hour for the Circle Line to return to normal service.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to commuters,” the operator added.

However, given that this was the third train disruption in five days, many commuters expressed weariness and frustration.

“I could’ve easily taken the bus from my house to work but now I’m stuck crowding the circle line with everyone else. No announcement means people can’t plan alternatives,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Been an hour now… they should’ve announced it already especially since it’s the morning peak but there’s still no official news!!” another chimed in.

Another compared the situation unfavourably with the delays that occurred on Monday morning (Feb 7) on the North East Line, which is managed by SBS Transit.

“When there were signalling faults on NEL yesterday, this was widely announced and broadcast across all major train lines. SMRT – please take a leaf out of SBS’s book, although both operators have much to improve on,” they wrote.

In another Reddit post, a user asked why there were no announcements on SMRT’s social media accounts, pointing out that there were no notifications on LTA’s app either.

“So many of us could have avoided the circle line and made alternative travel plans if they informed early,” they added.

On Friday morning (Feb 7), an engineering vehicle derailed, preventing some trains from leaving the depot at Bishan. This disrupted services on the North-South and East-West lines. On Monday (Feb 10), a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station caused a half-hour delay in travel times on the North-East Line.

The featured image above is a Reddit screengrab from u/deweye. /TISG

