Commuter vents online over worsening bus etiquette: ‘Singaporeans are kind and helpful, but why do these things keep happening?’

SINGAPORE: A commuter took to social media on Wednesday (Apr 8) to complain about the allegedly worsening “bus etiquette” in Singapore.

In their post on a local forum, they wrote that over the past couple of months, they have been noticing what they called “subpar” behaviour on a regular basis. One recurring issue, they pointed out, is how people simply do not bother moving further down the bus when it fills up.

“People are not shifting to the back when the bus is full, resulting in some people being unable to get on the bus and needing to catch the next one,” they said.

They also highlighted the lack of basic courtesy when it comes to seating. According to the commuter, passengers sitting next to the aisle often make no effort to move, leaving those by the window to awkwardly squeeze past when they need to get off.

“When I need to get off, the person next to me makes me squeeze in front of their legs, and I risk hitting them with my bag, even though there is space for them just to stand up and let me get out.”

Moreover, they recalled a moment at the bus stop where fellow commuters offered no help as they tried to catch a bus. “I was running for a bus, and three individuals sat at the bus stop bench watching me miss it, without even trying to see if they could help flag it down or let the bus driver know. It was the only bus there. I was clearly trying to catch it, and it was headed towards a red light anyway.”

“I do believe that push comes to shove, Singaporeans are genuinely kind and helpful, but why do these things keep happening. Is it just me, or has SG bus etiquette gotten worse?”

“It’s not you. The etiquette is deteriorating.”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors said they’ve noticed bus etiquette slipping too, and a few shared their own experiences.

One said, “I’ve been annoyed at the first two things you mentioned as well, but my ultimate pet peeve is people who cough and sneeze without covering, as though they are dying. Come on, don’t drag the rest of us down!”

Another admitted to taking matters into their own hands. “I was literally that grumpy aunty the other day,” they said. “I raised my voice and told people to keep moving towards the back of the bus. A few students turned and looked surprised at me, but they actually did it, and many more people were able to fit on the bus behind me! The lack of common sense is crazy.”

A third commenter added, “To add, blocking and crowding the lower deck even when the upper deck is still half empty. This is causing people in the next stop to not be able to get in.”

A fourth wrote, “It’s not you. The etiquette is deteriorating. There were times I had to board the bus via the back door; this was via the instruction of the bus captain. This was not normal in the past.”

A fifth commenter said they once moved to the back of the bus to let more people on, even though their stop was approaching, but it ended up backfiring.

“I moved to the back of the bus, but I couldn’t get off at my stop because, ironically, the people who managed to board due to my kindness are the ones blocking my way to the exit and at the exit. Some even went ‘tsk tsk’ and gave me dirty looks as I tried to squeeze past.”

In other news, a Malaysian woman has sparked discussion online after expressing shock at the price of a simple cai fan meal in the Central Business District, saying the once budget-friendly dish now feels more like a “luxury.”

In her post on the r/SingaporeRaw forum, she shared that during a recent visit to a food court near Raffles Place, she ordered cai fan with two vegetables and one meat, only to be charged S$8.50 for the plate.

Read more: ‘Is the chicken gold-plated?’ Malaysian woman stunned by S$8.50 cai fan in Singapore CBD