// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 21, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: SGRV FB
In the Hood
1 min.Read

ComfortDelGro to discipline taxi driver who threw wheelchair but reveals passengers were relatives of drive

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro has confirmed that it will be taking disciplinary action against a taxi driver who was caught on camera throwing a wheelchair onto the ground and manhandling a passenger during a heated incident that unfolded in Redhill on July 18.

The company, however, also indicated that the passengers did not pay the fare and were relatives of the driver

The incident, which took place at about 1.30pm in front of Block 71 Redhill Road, was captured on a vehicle’s dashcam and uploaded by SG Road Vigilante to Facebook on Friday (19 July), quickly going viral.

In the footage, a blue ComfortDelGro taxi is seen stationary at a zebra crossing with its left-side doors already open. A red plastic bag is thrown out of the vehicle, shortly before a passenger alights to pick it up. Moments later, the female driver steps out, opens the boot, and hurls a folded wheelchair onto the pavement.

A second passenger exits the vehicle, and the first returns briefly to retrieve another item. The cab driver then slams the doors shut and is seen physically pulling one of the passengers out of her way before shutting the boot and getting back into the driver’s seat.

See also  18-year-old student selling mooncakes receives Huang Biren’s praise for his good attitude & customer service

The dashcam footage was captioned: “Not to put her job at risk, but her attitude towards them was truly unacceptable. The old lady was crying, by the way.”

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson has since confirmed to Stomp that the company is aware of the video and has launched an investigation.

“The well-being and respectful treatment of all our passengers is paramount,” the spokesperson said, “The actions of the cabby are unacceptable and do not reflect the professional standards we uphold.”

The company clarified that the passengers involved were not fare-paying customers, but relatives of the driver.

“Our investigations reveal that the incident was a personal dispute involving the cabby and her own family members, who were being ferried in the vehicle at the time,” the spokesperson added.

“Nonetheless, we take a serious view of any misconduct by our cabbies. We will be addressing this matter internally with the cabby concerned and will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with our company policies.”

See also  Tray return station overflowing with cutlery, utensils, leftovers, & trash at Jurong Point, Netizen share photos

ComfortDelGro has not disclosed the specific disciplinary measures being considered.

Hot this week

SG Economy

AI could help Singapore sustain 3% annual GDP growth despite ageing population: Morgan Stanley

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) could help Singapore maintain annual...
Jobs

Delay in salary hikes lead to higher turnover rates at Singapore companies

SINGAPORE: Nearly half of employers in Singapore are reporting...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SMRT apologises after latest Bukit Panjang LRT breakdown causes passengers to walk along train tracks once again

SINGAPORE: SMRT has apologised after the latest Bukit Panjang...

Maid says, ‘My employer asks me to cook fancy meals like in a restaurant, but there’s only 1 cabbage in the fridge, and they...

SINGAPORE: In yet another episode of “MasterChef: Minimalist Edition,” a...

Indonesian police dismantle baby trafficking ring and rescue 5 infants headed to Singapore

INDONESIA: Indonesian police have broken up a cross-border baby...

Singapore car driver causes chain collision along Causeway, crashing into bus and two other SG vehicles

SINGAPORE: A chain collision involving multiple Singapore-registered vehicles and...

Business

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore