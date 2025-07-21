ComfortDelGro to discipline taxi driver who threw wheelchair but reveals passengers were relatives of drive

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro has confirmed that it will be taking disciplinary action against a taxi driver who was caught on camera throwing a wheelchair onto the ground and manhandling a passenger during a heated incident that unfolded in Redhill on July 18.

The company, however, also indicated that the passengers did not pay the fare and were relatives of the driver

The incident, which took place at about 1.30pm in front of Block 71 Redhill Road, was captured on a vehicle’s dashcam and uploaded by SG Road Vigilante to Facebook on Friday (19 July), quickly going viral.

In the footage, a blue ComfortDelGro taxi is seen stationary at a zebra crossing with its left-side doors already open. A red plastic bag is thrown out of the vehicle, shortly before a passenger alights to pick it up. Moments later, the female driver steps out, opens the boot, and hurls a folded wheelchair onto the pavement.

A second passenger exits the vehicle, and the first returns briefly to retrieve another item. The cab driver then slams the doors shut and is seen physically pulling one of the passengers out of her way before shutting the boot and getting back into the driver’s seat.

The dashcam footage was captioned: “Not to put her job at risk, but her attitude towards them was truly unacceptable. The old lady was crying, by the way.”

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson has since confirmed to Stomp that the company is aware of the video and has launched an investigation.

“The well-being and respectful treatment of all our passengers is paramount,” the spokesperson said, “The actions of the cabby are unacceptable and do not reflect the professional standards we uphold.”

The company clarified that the passengers involved were not fare-paying customers, but relatives of the driver.

“Our investigations reveal that the incident was a personal dispute involving the cabby and her own family members, who were being ferried in the vehicle at the time,” the spokesperson added.

“Nonetheless, we take a serious view of any misconduct by our cabbies. We will be addressing this matter internally with the cabby concerned and will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with our company policies.”

ComfortDelGro has not disclosed the specific disciplinary measures being considered.