ComfortDelGro launches first driverless taxi pilot

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 20, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, has commenced its first driverless taxi pilot program in Guangzhou, China, marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to advance autonomous vehicle technology.

The two-year pilot program is being conducted in collaboration with Pony.ai, a Singapore-based autonomous driving technology company. The partnership builds on a cooperation agreement signed in July last year, under which the two companies committed to exploring large-scale commercial operations for driverless taxis.

In a statement, ComfortDelGro highlighted that the initiative is designed to enhance the company’s expertise in autonomous driving technology and fleet management. The long-term objective is to achieve large-scale deployment across international markets.

Pony.ai, which has previously engaged in autonomous vehicle projects in South Korea, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, brings extensive experience in developing and deploying self-driving technology.

ComfortDelGro has been actively investing in the future of autonomous transportation. In 2022, the company committed S$30 million to establish an autonomous driving center of excellence aimed at furthering research and development in driverless technology.

