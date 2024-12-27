SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro, one of Singapore’s leading taxi operators, has announced a significant fare increase for its luxury taxi services, set to take effect from January 2, 2024.

The decision, shared through a Facebook post on December 26, outlines adjustments to various fare components, including departure fares, distance charges, waiting fees, and airport surcharges.

Beginning at 6am on January 2, the departure fare for all luxury taxis will rise from S$4.80 to S$5.50. Additionally, the distance-based charge and waiting fee will see a slight increase from S$0.36 to S$0.38.

The point-to-point charges, airport surcharges, and hourly booking charges for luxury taxis will all increase by S$5.

The fare adjustments also extend to additional passenger fees for larger vehicles. The surcharge for the fifth passenger in six-seater and seven-seater vehicles, including ordinary taxis, will escalate dramatically from S$3 per person to S$9 per trip.

ComfortDelGro stated that this fare increase is designed to help drivers mitigate rising operational costs and ensure they receive fair compensation for their services.

The company emphasized that the adjustments are also aimed at attracting more drivers to meet the growing market demand.