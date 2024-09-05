;
Comfort DelGro clinches 3 Australian bus contracts worth $1.4 billion

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 5, 2024
SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia (CDC), a subsidiary of Singapore’s ComfortDelGro, has successfully secured three significant franchises under the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning’s Metropolitan Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) tender process.

CDC Victoria, the regional subsidiary, clinched the contracts, which will commence in July 2025. Over the next decade, these franchises are expected to generate A$1.6 billion (S$1.4 billion) in revenue for ComfortDelGro. The contracts encompass over 250 public and school bus routes in Victoria, operated by more than 360 buses.

As part of this agreement, CDC Victoria will receive funding to transition its fleet to full Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) operations before the contracts conclude. The shift to environmentally friendly buses aligns with Victoria’s broader goals to reduce emissions and promote sustainable public transportation.

ComfortDelGro projects a 30% growth in its public bus business in Victoria as a result of this latest achievement. This contract represents a significant milestone for ComfortDelGro’s expansion in Australia and reinforces its role in advancing zero-emission public transport in the region.

The Victorian ZEB initiative appears to be part of a state plan to transition its public transportation network towards more sustainable and climate-friendly operations, with ComfortDelGro preparing to be a key player in this shift.

