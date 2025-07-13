COE problem solved: Singaporeans can now own their dream car and park it in Johor Bahru, and even keep the car forever!

MALAYSIA: Ever fantasised about owning a Porsche or a Lamborghini, but your bank account keeps waking you up? Well, Singaporeans rejoice! You can now turn that dream into a four-wheeled reality — in Johor Bahru (JB).

Thanks to a clever new venture, as reported by the Malay Mail, Carlogy Malaysia, a one-stop automotive lifestyle hub in Skudai that’s rewriting the rules of car ownership for Singaporeans, car enthusiasts from across the Causeway can now buy, park, and pamper their prized vehicles, minus the dreaded Certificate of Entitlement (COE) price tag.

Yes, you read that right: You can now own a car in Malaysia as a Singaporean and actually keep it for good.

Dream cars without the dream-crushing COE

In Singapore, owning a car isn’t just a purchase — it’s a privilege wrapped in bureaucracy and priced like a landed property.

No thanks to the COE system, every car on the road comes with a 10-year expiry date, and the right to own that vehicle can cost well over S$100,000!

That’s more than the downpayment for a build-to-order (BTO) flat — and you don’t even get to keep the car forever, but in Malaysia, the keys, the papers, the engine purr — it’s all yours, permanently!

Enter Carlogy: The pit stop for luxury and lifestyle

At the heart of this smart motoring revolution are co-founders Heeraj Sharma and Regis Tia, who’ve turned their shared love of performance cars into a thriving cross-border business.

Located in Skudai — the sweet midpoint between Woodlands Checkpoint and Tuas Second Link — Carlogy Malaysia is like a five-star resort for cars. Think of it as your car’s private man cave, complete with 24/7 security, air-conditioned storage, detailing services, and even a café for when you drop by for a weekend joyride.

And you can even livestream your car via real-time CCTV from anywhere. Because what’s the point of owning a Porsche or a Lamborghini if you can’t lovingly stare at it during Zoom meetings, right?

RM1,000 (S$290) for peace of mind? Sign us up!

Storage isn’t free, but it’s far from the prices in Singapore. For RM700 (S$200) a month, you get standard storage. For RM1,000 (S$290), your vehicle rests in cool, air-conditioned luxury. That’s still pocket change compared to what you’d pay in Singapore for just the parking lot.

And that doesn’t even include the joy of not having your car ownership expire like an unlucky Tinder match after 10 years.

Foreigners welcome (just don’t bring your toys home)

Now for the fine print: Yes, Singaporeans can own Malaysian-registered cars. The only catch is that you can’t drive them back into Singapore.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority strictly prohibits citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders from using foreign-registered vehicles in the city-state, but for weekend drives, road trips, or track days up north, Johor and beyond are your personal playground.

Heeraj says that recreational driving in Malaysia is exciting — there’s so much to explore, and we can’t agree more, having experienced the Malaysian roads ourselves, from winding highlands to coastal highways.

From paint jobs to paint protection film, they’ve got you covered

Carlogy isn’t just a parking lot with a fancy roof. It’s a full-on auto spa and lifestyle centre.

Need a wax? A full body wrap? Custom tint? Spray paint? Performance tuning? Or a full concierge service to send your car to your hotel in JB? Done, done, and done!

Regis Tia, who also hails from Singapore, said the business grew organically from Instagram, where fellow enthusiasts quickly caught wind of the idea.

“We provide such a service to avoid our customers, who are mainly Singaporeans, from being ripped off. Basically, Carlogy Malaysia provides car enthusiasts with a seamless experience from selection to purchase and driving,” the Malay Mail quoted him as saying.

Community of car lovers, not just customers

Carlogy’s clientele is growing fast, with over 80 customers, mostly from Singapore, and they’re not just buying Hondas — we’re talking about BMWs, Porsches, and serious horsepower here.

More than a service, Carlogy is becoming a lifestyle brand for a new generation of cross-border gearheads.

“Being car enthusiasts ourselves, we want to make it possible to ensure that our customers thoroughly enjoy the driving experience and leave the hassle of maintenance to us,” Tia added.

Timing is everything — and Johor is heating up

With the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone in the works and the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link set to supercharge cross-border travel, Carlogy’s timing is impeccable.

As development on both sides of the Causeway ramps up, Heeraj and Tia are betting that more Singaporeans will see car ownership in Malaysia not just as a lifestyle choice, but a smart, financially sound one.

So, who’s this for?

If you’re a Singaporean who’s ever groaned at the cost of car ownership or fantasised about a weekend ride without the fear of depreciation or COE renewal, Carlogy might just be your new favourite escape route.

And if you’re thinking, “But I don’t need a Porsche or a Lambo,” don’t worry — this isn’t just about flexing. It’s about passion, freedom, and finally being able to say, “Yes, I own that car — and I get to keep it!”

To find out more, head over to Carlogy’s Instagram page @carlogy.my or TikTok @carlogyy and prepare to be tempted by some very shiny things.