Coco Gauff decides to have staff changes and part ways with coach before the 2025 US Open campaign

Days before the last Grand Slam of the season, Coco Gauff reportedly ended her coaching partnership with Matthew Daly, which caused a huge change in her team.

Currently ranked No. 3, Gauff will now keep working with her longtime coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel. Furthermore, she included Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics expert, to be part of her squad as well.

Daly, who is an expert in grips, admitted that he is leaving Gauff’s team after working with her for just over a year. He joined the team last fall when the athlete stopped working with Brad Gilbert.

With regard to Gauff’s playing techniques, Daly helped her improve how she holds her racket and also worked on some technical parts of her game. At the beginning, these changes worked well in favour of the athlete, who then won the China Open and finished last year’s season by winning the WTA finals. Furthermore, Gauff also won her second major title this season at the French Open, and she made it to the finals of Madrid and Rome.

However, Gauff’s performances have been unpredictable again in the past few months, and since winning in the Paris Olympics, she has only won four singles matches. Unfortunately, she was also knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon.

As reported by Bounces, Daly declared, “I only have good things to say about Coco and enjoyed working with her.”

Gauff has remained silent about the coaching changes yet.

Gauff’s 2025 Wimbledon performance

Coco Gauff faced a shocking first-round defeat and early exit at the 2025 Wimbledon, after losing to World No. 42 Dayana Yastremska. This match was a rematch of their previous encounter at the Madrid Open, where Gauff claimed the victory over Yastremska; however, the Ukrainian athlete gained victory with a final scoreline of 7-6(3), 6-1 to secure her place in the second round.

With this, the athlete admitted that she plays better on clay courts, and it is still tough for her to perform well on grass courts. Gauff remarked, “She [Yastremska] played great. I mean, I saw the draw and knew it would be a tough match for me… I think obviously I played her on clay, and I think that surface suits me a little better. It was still a tough three-setter.”

Gauff is eager to make improvements on the grass courts in the future, saying, “I have faith that if I can make these adjustments, I can do well here. I really do want to do well here.”

