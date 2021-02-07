International Asia CoBRA jawan, two Maoists injured in encounter in Jharkhand

CoBRA jawan, two Maoists injured in encounter in Jharkhand

At least three injured in Jharkhand encounter.

cobra-jawan,-two-maoists-injured-in-encounter-in-jharkhand

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalAsia
- Advertisement -

India — A Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan and at least two CPI (Maoist) extremists were injured during an encounter on Toklo hills at the Jamro axis on the borders of West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Khunti districts of Jharkhand on Sunday morning, police said

“A CoBRA jawan has been injured while 2-3 Maoist extremists have also been hit in the encounter at Toklo hills of West Singhbhum district this morning. The injured jawan has been airlifted to Ranchi for appropriate medical care. The encounter happened on the border at West Singhbhum-Saraikela-Kharsawan-Khunti triangle. The search operation is still on and more details are awaited,” Ajay Linda, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP), said over the phone.

The injured CoBRA jawan has been identified as Narayn Chetri from Assam. “Narayan Chetri is now out of danger. The joint forces of district police, CRPF and CoBRA battalions have inflicted heavy damages on the Maoists. 2-3 Naxals have sustained bullet injuries and search is on to trace them. We have also seized pipe bombs, land mines, IEDs, several rounds of ammunition and rucksacks,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kolhan deputy inspector general (DIG), said.

Top police and CRPF officers were at the encounter site and were monitoring the situation and search operation.

- Advertisement -

Police said a Maoist squad led by Toofan alias Patiram Majhi (Giridih), who has a bounty of Rs.1 crore on his head, and area commander Maharaj Pramanik, who has a reward of Rs.10 lakh on his head, opened fired on the security forces when they were on a search operation.

The DIG said the operation was still on and would not stop until the Maoist squads active in the three districts of Kolhan are neutralised. “We will not spare anyone and will not stop before wiping out the Naxals completely. The developmental works for the people have been greatly hampered by these naxals and their subversive activities. They better surrender or be ready to be neutralized,” said Singh.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Gerald Giam: Just because 80% have adopted TraceTogether, it doesn’t mean they’re using it

Singapore—In Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 2), MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied GRC) pointed out that while the take-up rate for TraceTogether has reached 80 per cent, there is no guarantee that people are using it, given recent concerns over privacy. He added that...
View Post
Featured News

Younger Lee siblings want disciplinary tribunal to look into Kwa Kim Li’s conduct

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's younger siblings -- Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling -- have applied for an order against the Law Society to convene a disciplinary tribunal in relation to their late father’s former...
View Post
Featured News

Single TraceTogether check-in soon to eliminate multiple SafeEntry check-ins

  Singapore – Once you check into a shopping mall with your Trace Together app or token, you won't need to check into individual stores. SafeEntry check-ins at individual stores within the same mall will soon be unnecessary, said Senior Minister Teo...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore