CNY insight: Thomas Ong is the cutest uncle to Andie Chen and Kate Pang’s kids!

The fun-filled gathering took place on Feb 15 as Ong shared a series of selfies with Chen and Pang's children, Aden and Avery, on Instagram

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Samantha Geh

SINGAPORE – This CNY is unlike any other BUT we’re so happy to see our local celebs having a good time with their loved (and close) ones. Take actor, Thomas Ong for one. He’s had the best time with Andie Chen and Kate Pang’s kids.

The fun-filled gathering took place on Feb 15 as Ong shared a series of selfies with Chen and Pang’s children, Aden and Avery, on Instagram captioned “Happy fourth day”.

First off, we have to say that keeping up with energetic kids is no easy task but the actor pulled it off effortlessly – and he managed to sneak in a couple of selfies too.

Take a look at the smiles of these three musketeers:

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Judging by how blur the actor’s selfie is with Aden (six-years old) as the little one sat on his shoulders, it’s clear that Ong is hands-down, the most fun uncle around.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Of course, the actor didn’t forget about little princess Avery (four-years old) as he took a quick (and clear) selfie with her as well.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

It wasn’t long after the comment section of the actor’s post was filled with comments agreeing that these three are such a cute bunch.

This doesn’t go without mentioning that Ong built such a close bond with Aden and Avery, through his friendship with their mom, Kate Pang.

She’s also left a comment on his post saying “love you” – which goes to show that they’re close.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

They’re close enough for Ong to best describe Pang as his “younger brother” (Why be a sis, when you can be a bro right?).

Last December, Ong and Pang caught up over a meal before she left for Taiwan to reunite with her husband, Chen and kids, Aden and Avery.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

To top it off, he managed to spend his first day of CNY (Feb 12) with pal and actor Terence Cao too.

Here’s the picture of them catching over food on Ong’s Instagram feed:

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Can we please just say that we’d like to achieve this kind of friendship goals?

 

 

 

 

 

 

