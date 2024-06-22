In a twist of fate determined by a coin toss, President Joe Biden secured the right-side podium for the upcoming CNN debate next week, while former President Donald Trump clinched the coveted final closing statement.

The debate, set for June 27 in Atlanta, marks the first of two highly anticipated face-offs between the political heavyweights, with the second debate scheduled for September 10, hosted by ABC News.

CNN confirmed that the coin landed tails-up, the side favored by the Biden campaign. Given the choice between podium position and the order of closing statements, Biden’s team opted for the right-side stage presence, leaving Trump to deliver the last word in the 90-minute debate.

The event, starting at 9 p.m. ET, will be simulcast on ABC and ABC News Live. This debate will be a tightly controlled affair, featuring stringent rules such as muted microphones when it’s not a candidate’s turn to speak, and a strict no-props policy—only allowing pen, paper, and a bottle of water on stage.

Notably, there will be no opening statements, two commercial breaks, and no studio audience.

Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will pose questions, giving each candidate two minutes to respond, followed by a one-minute rebuttal. A red light will flash when candidates have five seconds remaining, turning solid red when their time is up.

With the CNN debate just a week away, both campaigns are ramping up preparations. President Biden is heading to Camp David, where he will strategize with former Chief of Staff Ron Klain and other key advisors.

Meanwhile, Trump is engaging in policy discussions with advisors and congressional allies on topics like immigration, the economy, and democracy. He is also scheduled to campaign in Philadelphia over the weekend and attend fundraisers next week.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as an independent, failed to meet CNN’s polling and ballot access requirements, calling his exclusion “undemocratic, un-American, and cowardly.”

As the countdown to the debate continues, both candidates are gearing up for what promises to be a pivotal moment in their campaigns, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

