MALAYSIA: Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia’s highest peak at 4,095 metres, has long enticed adventurers worldwide. However, a series of tragic events has now cast a shadow over the mountain’s legacy.

According to Advnture, a 70‐year‐old British climber recently collapsed near the summit and later died—a fate that marked the fourth fatality in less than a year. In February, a 65‐year‐old Malaysian climber also lost consciousness mid‐ascent and died shortly after. These events have ignited a debate over whether age restrictions should be introduced to protect climbers in high-risk conditions.

Proposed safety measures and the age debate

Sabah State Tourism Minister Christina Liew has hinted at the possibility of introducing stricter safety protocols, including a potential age limit or a mandatory stamina test for climbers. Liew emphasised that while a climber’s fitness is not determined solely by age, the recent string of fatalities necessitates a review of current procedures.

Proponents of such measures argue that the mountain’s steep, uneven terrain and rapidly changing weather conditions could disproportionately endanger older climbers. Conversely, critics contend that a rigid age cap could unfairly restrict those who are physically fit and well-prepared, noting that different mountains around the world employ varying criteria.

According to The Times, while China requires climbers on its Mount Everest route to be between 18 and 60 years old, Nepal does not enforce an upper limit.

Economic and tourism implications

Beyond safety concerns, the discussion also encompasses the potential economic impact on Sabah’s tourism industry. As mentioned by The Star, Mount Kinabalu attracts nearly 50,000 climbers annually, including many experienced adventurers and retirees seeking challenging experiences.

Imposing a strict age limit might discourage a significant segment of this market, potentially reducing tourism revenue and altering the mountain’s appeal as a premier trekking destination. Instead of setting an age limit, many experts recommend a more careful approach that includes thorough fitness checks, clear safety training, and ongoing monitoring while climbing.

This plan would evaluate each climber’s ability on an individual level rather than using age as the only measure of risk. By closely examining factors such as overall health, past climbing experience, and readiness for the mountain’s specific challenges, local authorities could introduce safety steps that protect those who might be at higher risk without blocking out those who are fit and eager to climb.

This customized method also makes it possible to set up special training programs and regular health checks that better prepare climbers for the rough, steep ground and unpredictable weather on Mount Kinabalu. It addresses safety concerns more effectively while still recognising the determination and skill of older climbers who remain in excellent condition.

With better education about the dangers of climbing high mountains and proper preparation advice, climbers can make more informed decisions about their abilities, which in turn reduces the chances of accidents without forcing broad rules on everyone.

Ultimately, this careful approach offers the best of both worlds: it keeps climbers safe by focusing on real risks while also preserving the challenge and excitement that come with scaling high mountains. By combining strict safety measures with respect for each person’s unique ability, this plan helps ensure that Mount Kinabalu remains a top destination for climbers everywhere, proving that smart planning and focused safety efforts can enable people to enjoy challenging outdoor activities even into their later years.