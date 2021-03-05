International Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself

India — A civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself in his knee at his home in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai but cooked up a story that he was shot by motorcycle-borne men, the police said.

The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.

“We are also questioning his wife who hid the gun on his behalf,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

