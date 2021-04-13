Entertainment Arts Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his...

Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

Chris Hemsworth shares behind the scenes snippets from Thor: Love and Thunder

India — Chris Hemsworth has been busy with the filming of his upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hindustan Times

Entertainment
India — Chris Hemsworth has been busy with the filming of his upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor reprises his role as the God of Thunder in the Taika Waititi directorial. While the team has kept the plot and other details under wraps, Chris shared a video from the sets of the movie wearing the Thor wig on Tuesday.

In the video, Chris was seen training one of his twin sons. The young boy was wearing a red cape while he trained with his father. “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe,” he captioned the video. His wife Elsa Pataky also shared a picture of the father-son duo from the sets and wrote, “My A Team!! // Mi Equipo A!!”

 

Fans couldn’t hide their excitement upon noticing the Thor wig. “Anyone notice the hair…? Thor’s hair….? he’s on set,” a fan pointed out. Another fan said, “that hair is fire.” A third fan said, “Thor’s son in training.” Hemsworth’s Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal commented, “The new avenger!”

Thor: Love and Thunder has been in the making, in Australia, over the past few months. The Marvel movie will not only have Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reprise their roles as Thor and Jane but also introducer her as the new and the first female Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set photos also revealed that the movie will feature members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

