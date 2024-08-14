The cast of TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “DNA Lover” recently shared insights about their characters and personal views on romance.

On Aug 13, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon and co-stars Jung In Sun, Lee Tae Hwan, and Jung Yoo Jin attended a press conference to discuss their experiences filming the drama.

“DNA Lover” is a romantic-comedy that revolves around the characters of Choi Siwon’s emotionally vulnerable obstetrician, Shim Yeon Woo and Jung In Sun’s character, Han So Jin, a genetic researcher with a history of broken relationships.

Enjoyable atmosphere

Thanks to director Sung Chi Wook’s humour, Choi Siwon expressed excitement rather than nerves ahead of the show’s premiere, highlighting the enjoyable atmosphere on set. He also reflected on the importance of trust and effort in relationships, which the drama reinforced for him.

Despite their busy schedules, Choi Siwon’s bandmates, Leeteuk and Shindong, are set to make cameo appearances in the drama. Siwon expressed deep gratitude for their support, noting their concern for his well-being during filming.

Fresh approach to the role

Jung In Sun, who portrays the passionate researcher Han So Jin, shared her interest in blood types, Zodiac signs, and personality types, which helped her relate to her character.

She also revealed that she took creative liberties with the character by cutting her hair short to bring a fresh approach to the role.

Jung Yoo Jin, who plays a polyamorous dating columnist, Jang Mi Eun, discussed the challenges of portraying a polyamorous character in a Korean drama, while Lee Tae Hwan, who plays a dedicated firefighter, reflected on the balance between destiny and effort in sustaining a relationship.

Aug 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST on Viki is when “DNA Lover” is set to air.