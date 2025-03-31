Chinese woman squeezes into office toilet for $7/month amidst sky-high rent crisis

CHINA: In a remarkable display of tenacity in the face of China’s soaring housing expenses, an 18-year-old woman from Hubei province has discovered an unusual but surprisingly useful way to deal with her housing problems: she pays just 50 yuan (US$7) each month to use a workplace restroom.

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, Yang, who makes 2,700 yuan (US$370) a month working in sales at a furniture business in Zhuzhou, Hunan province, finds it difficult to make ends meet on her pay, which is significantly less than the average income of 7,500 yuan (US$1,000) in the city. The cost of rent in the area ranged from 800 to 1,800 yuan (US$110 to US$250); therefore, Yang was unable to afford a permanent residence.

Yang came to a shrewd agreement with her supervisor to live in a six-square-meter office space. With two squat toilets and a sink, the space has been transformed into a living room complete with a folding bed, a small cooking pot, a clothes rack, and a privacy curtain.

Yang has been taking care of the toilet herself for the past month, along with cleaning it daily and cooking simple meals like noodles at night. Despite its humble beginnings, Yang has felt secure in the area, which is monitored around the clock, and the restroom is still clean and odour-free. She also appreciates being able to walk to work, which reduces travel time and adds security.

Since the facility is shared in a way that meets the demands of the business and her living arrangements, Yang is not bothered by other employees using the restroom throughout the day. “I never lock the door, and nothing has ever gone missing,” she explained, describing how she feels secure and at ease.

Xu, her manager, has recognised the difficulties that young employees like Yang encounter. At one point, Xu even offered to let her remain at her house. She mentioned that Yang had thought about paying 400 yuan (US$55) a month for a tiny room or another office space but finally decided on the toilet because of its convenience and security.

Acknowledging Yang’s transient situation, Xu intends to move her into a newly renovated office space at the end of the month.

After sharing her experience on social media, Yang gained more than 15,000 followers, bringing attention to her peculiar living arrangement.

Yang persisted in her position, claiming that the main reasons she made the choice were convenience, safety, and her boss’s approval, even though some questioned the legality of her arrangement.

Yang was born into a rural family without parental supervision, and since leaving home at the age of 16, he has been fiercely independent.

Even though she frequently has to send her money back to her family to pay for her younger brother’s schooling, Yang is adamant about improving her future. Her monthly savings range from 300 to 400 yuan (US$41 to $55), and she hopes to eventually purchase her own house and vehicle.

The reactions to Yang’s story on the internet are not uniform. Her perseverance was praised by many, with one online user stating, “A girl like her will succeed at anything she does.” Others, however, voiced concerns about her health, particularly given the heat and potential for humidity issues.

For the sake of the young woman’s welfare, one commenter urged that her living arrangements be addressed, saying, “I hope she can move out soon.”

Some demanded that children be treated more fairly within families. One commenter wrote, “I hope all families in China treat their sons and daughters equally,” in reference to Yang’s difficult childhood.