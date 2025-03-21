CHINA: A recent divorce ruling by a court in central China gained online applause and a heated debate after a court awarded a woman 250,000 yuan (US$35,000) in compensation for household labour—far exceeding her original request of 50,000 yuan (US$6,800).

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, the woman, identified as Hu, married Wang in 2011, and they welcomed a daughter the same year. Their marriage soon became strained, with frequent disagreements, particularly regarding their child’s education. In October 2022, following a major argument, Hu moved out of their home in Zhengzhou, Henan province, and the couple has lived apart since.

In December 2023, Hu filed for divorce, seeking custody of their daughter, a fair division of assets, and compensation for the household work she had shouldered during their marriage. She had quit her job to raise their daughter and manage the household, a role she said was unrecognised and undervalued.

The court’s ruling in early March was a groundbreaking one, granting Hu custody of their daughter and ordering Wang to pay a one-off sum of 250,000 yuan. This payment, the court stated, was to compensate Hu for her years of unpaid household labour.

Fu Saiya, an assistant judge on the case, explained that while household chores are intangible, they are not without value. “Housework should be shared equally between a couple,” Fu stated. “This rule confirms the value of doing housework and encourages all family members to contribute. It also fosters mutual respect and eliminates the discrimination faced by those who perform the majority of domestic duties.”

China’s Civil Code allows a spouse to seek compensation if they bear a disproportionate share of domestic duties, particularly when it affects their career or well-being.

The case has sparked a lively debate across Chinese social media platforms. Many users have praised the court’s decision to recognise the often-overlooked labour that sustains households.

“Thumbs-up to the court’s wise decision,” one comment on social media read, while another echoed, “Many men don’t understand how exhausting it is to do housework. I would prefer working over staying at home all day doing chores.”

However, some critics have voiced opposing views. One social media user questioned the value of housework in comparison to other contributions, stating, “We men provide chauffeur and bodyguard services. Isn’t our service valuable too?”

While opinions remain divided, the case has renewed discussions about gender roles, compensation, and fairness in family dynamics—conversations that will likely continue as societal norms evolve.