CHINA: In the misty corners of Xiapu County, nestled in the heart of eastern China, a wizened farmer guides his buffalo through a tangle of ancient trees. Close behind, a woman in a straw hat carries pails of water. At first glance, it’s a peaceful scene, straight out of a rural pastoral dream. But above, the hum of a drone, the puff of a smoke machine, and the clatter of smartphones reveal that this serene tableau is part of something much more modern — and much more lucrative.

According to a South China Morning Post report, in Xiapu, located in Fujian province, locals have tapped into a growing trend – creating picturesque, idealized country scenes for tourists. For a fee of up to 300 yuan (roughly $40), visitors can pose with buffalo and experience a vision of rural life long gone. This calculated nostalgia has captured the imagination of millions, with the charming scenes shared widely across social media platforms like Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) and Xiaohongshu (RedNote).

For many tourists, especially older generations, these rustic backdrops evoke memories of a time before rapid urbanization transformed China. One such visitor is Liang Liuling, 72, from Guangxi. A child of the Cultural Revolution, Liang recalls how her generation worked tirelessly in the countryside during the 1960s and ’70s. Yet, despite the hardships of those years, she remembers them fondly.

“Back in the day, when we were sent to the countryside, we used buffalo for plowing. Now, they’ve become props for us elderly to enjoy,” Liang smiled after posing with the buffalo for photos. “Seeing them here is just wonderful.”

Indeed, for many, the allure of these carefully crafted rural scenes is rooted in a longing for simpler times. In 1980, only about 20 per cent of China’s population lived in cities. Today, two-thirds of the population resides in urban areas, thanks to decades of rapid industrial development. This shift has sparked a wave of nostalgia for rural life, even if it’s a life many never truly knew.

Xiapu County, with its population of just 480,000, has become a surprising hotspot for this trend. The county has gained viral fame as a destination for those seeking to experience “timeless” rural beauty — though much of the scene is anything but spontaneous. Tourists frequently flock to the area to capture perfect shots of a pastoral life that’s more artifice than reality.

Tour guide Huang Jumei, who often brings groups of elderly tourists, explains the appeal: “It brings back childhood memories for many of us who come from farming families… but as life has improved, most families stopped keeping cattle.” Despite knowing the scene is staged, visitors are captivated by the peaceful nostalgia it evokes.

The experience is not without its quirks. Visitors must negotiate with local buffalo owner Chen Weizuo, 62, before he steps into the frame. Originally a farmer, Chen began offering photo opportunities with his buffalo a decade ago, renting animals from fellow villagers. As demand grew, he expanded, even importing his own buffalo from Vietnam (a nod to the fact that domestic buffaloes are now rare in China).

Though he started this venture to supplement his income, Chen has found it a more relaxed way of life. “I spend my days under the banyan trees,” he says, enjoying the cooler summer shade and the company of visitors. “When guests come, I chat and joke with them. It’s much more relaxed now.” However, he admits with a grin, “I’m not into taking photos myself.”

In Xiapu, the past and present coexist in a harmonious blend — one that is curated for a new generation of tourists. What is created here is not a living snapshot of history but a carefully crafted portrait of nostalgia that offers a peaceful escape from the modern world.