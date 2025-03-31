Chinese track and field star Wu Yanni claims title as Asia’s top female athlete

Wu Yanni of China has surpassed Tanaka Yumi of Japan as she becomes the highest-ranked female athlete in Asia, specifically in the 60m hurdles, for the first time in her entire career.

Recently, World Athletics released the latest rankings as of March 27, and Wu now leads with 1,258 points, beating Tanaka, who had previously been at the top for the region. Tanaka represented Japan at the 2022 Asian Games, the 2023 World Championships, the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

With her achievement, Wu told Xinhua: “Once you achieve something, you start over. I can’t dwell on the record. I need to keep refining my technique.”

Wu’s rise in rankings

The athlete’s rise in the rankings is a result of her impressive performance at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Wu had clocked her personal best of 8.05 seconds during the heats and then overcame her current record in the semifinals–also setting a new Chinese record with a time of 8.01 seconds.

She finished third in her semifinal heat and missed 0.01 seconds behind Jamaican Ackera Nugent and failed to qualify for the next round. Wu’s overall performance earned her a ninth-place finish.

Wu’s athletic performance

Wu made her name known in 2016 when she won bronze in the 100m hurdles at the national championships with a time of 13.58 seconds. She once again won at the 13th National Games with a faster time of 13.36 seconds.

In 2023, she won the national title and reached the Asian Athletics Championships final. However, she was disqualified for a false start. During the same year, she won silver at the World University Games in Chengdu with a personal best of 12.76 in the finals.

More so, Wu set her personal best of 8.12 seconds in the 60m hurdles at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships that happened in Glasgow. She also had her Olympic debut in Paris but had a difficult time in the 100m hurdles, where she scored none.

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “Keep fighting all the way (translated)”

Netizens expressed their support towards Wu. One netizen said: “I love you love you so much Wu Yanni!”

Another netizen remarked: “Congratulations to Yanni Wu for setting a new record in the 60m barrier project! Your speed and passion let the world witness the power of Chinese track and field. Every hurdle is a challenge, every sprint is a breakthrough, you write legends with sweat and persistence. May you continue to move forward in the future arena, surpass yourself and create more brilliance! (translated)”

More netizens continue to wish the athlete success and happiness but one comment stood out, “Jennie is a rare breed in China – honest, pretty, and possessing the power to back up the daredevil attitude. Simply put, incredible,” another commenter wrote.