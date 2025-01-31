SINGAPORE: As Chinese tourists return to Singapore, the landscape of their travel preferences has shifted. Once known for large tour groups arriving in chartered buses, Chinese visitors now opt for more intimate, personalized travel experiences.

According to a recent Channel News Asia report, this transformation directly responds to changing tastes and post-pandemic realities, with travellers seeking to connect with Singapore’s culture in new and meaningful ways.

Smaller groups, bigger experiences and the rise of independent travel

Gone are the days when Chinese tourists flocked to iconic spots like Universal Studios or crowded shopping malls. Instead, they now prefer smaller groups and more flexible, self-guided itineraries.

Industry experts note that this behaviour change reflects a growing demand for authenticity and cultural immersion. Stanley Foo, CEO of Oriental Travel & Tours, explains that many Chinese visitors in Singapore are no longer first-time tourists. “They are looking for new experiences,” he says, pointing to less commercialized locations such as Pulau Ubin and Kusu Island as popular choices for travellers wanting to explore the heartlands of Singapore.

Social media platforms, particularly Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), have played a pivotal role in influencing this shift. As more travellers share their personal experiences online, others are inspired to seek shorter, more personalized tours allowing more profound engagement with local culture.

From consumerism to cultural exploration

In previous years, Chinese tourists were primarily known for their penchant for luxury shopping. However, the economic aftershocks of the pandemic, coupled with broader economic challenges in China, have led to a shift in priorities. Wyman Poon, honorary secretary at the Society of Tourist Guides Singapore, observes that while shopping remains essential, it is no longer the focal point of their travel experience.

Chinese tourists are now prioritizing enriching experiences over material purchases. Mr Benjamin Cassim, senior lecturer at Temasek Polytechnic, attributes this shift to the economic impact of the pandemic, which has made travellers more mindful of their spending. “They are at the stage where they want to experience,” he explains, moving away from the consumerism-driven travel of the past.

This change in focus has had a noticeable impact on Singapore’s luxury market, with brands like Nee Vintage seeing a drop in Chinese tourists’ contributions to sales, from 70% pre-2022 to just 30% today.

A family-centric travel boom

The post-pandemic landscape has also brought a new trend — a surge in family and multigenerational travel from China. Mr. William Haandrikman, managing director of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, notes that 15% of their guests are now families from China.

This shift is partly due to Singapore’s reputation as a safe and secure destination—a critical factor in travel decisions following the global health crisis.

To meet the needs of this evolving market, hotels and hospitality providers are adjusting their offerings. Accor, for example, has collaborated with Chinese tech giant Alibaba to provide tailored services for Chinese tourists. These include Chinese-speaking staff, Chinese menu options, and payment systems like Alipay, ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience for Chinese visitors.

As Chinese tourists return to Singapore, their preferences are evolving. With an increasing focus on cultural exploration, personalized experiences, and family travel, Singapore’s tourism industry is adapting to cater to a more diverse and sophisticated traveller. This shift presents exciting opportunities for the city-state to offer more prosperous, more meaningful experiences to its visitors from China.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)