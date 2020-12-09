Fukaqu Chinese scientists claim they built the fastest quantum computer in the world

Chinese scientists claim they built the fastest quantum computer in the world

chinese-scientists-claim-they-built-the-fastest-quantum-computer-in-the-world

Author

Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

FukaquInternationalJiuzhangquantum computers
- Advertisement -

Live Science says a team of Chinese scientists claim to have developed the most powerful quantum computer in the world.

The scientists also claim the computer can perform at least one task 100 trillion times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputers.

If it is the case, it will beat Google’s first machine to achieve “quantum supremacy”. Google made the claim in 2019, saying it is the first to outperform the world’s best supercomputers at quantum calculation.

Note, at that time, IBM disputed Google’s claims.

- Advertisement -

They claim it can also beat the Japanese supercomputer, Fukaqu.

The Chinese scientists named their computer Jiuzhang saying it can do calculations compared to ordinary computers that may take billions of years to complete.

The study report, published in a science journal last Thursday, also quotes chief researcher, Professor Lu Chaoyang saying his team achieved that success by manipulating photons and light particles.

According to him, the prototype is 100 trillion times faster than the supercomputer, Fukagu which ​​Japan launched last June.

Live Science says the Chinese team, based primarily at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, reported their quantum computer is 10 billion times faster than Google’s.

“A description of Jiuzhang and its feat of calculation was published Dec. 3 in the journal Science. Assuming both claims hold up, Jiuzhang would be the second quantum computer to achieve quantum supremacy anywhere in the world,” wrote Live Science.

We now have four contenders in a technology race that may reshape the way computers work and people live in the future.

It will have a tremendous impact on how we do business, invent alternative medicines or even new ones and materials, safeguard our data, explore space, and predict weather and climate change.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ex-GIC chief economist endorses Workers’ Party politician’s biography

Former Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) chief economist Yeoh Lam Keong is among a group of well-known Singaporeans who have endorsed Workers' Party (WP) member Yee Jenn Jong's new book, Journey In Blue, which is scheduled for release next month. The...
View Post
Featured News

Paul Tambyah wins Red Ribbon Award for his contributions to HIV-related causes

Action for AIDS, Singapore (AfA) has conferred a Red Ribbon Award to respected medical doctor and opposition politician Paul Tambyah for his contributions to HIV-related causes, on Saturday (5 Dec). AfA Red Ribbon Awards are awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Chuan-Jin contributes his photographs to raise funds for needy NUS students

  Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has contributed two photographs he took to raise funds for National University of Singapore (NUS) students facing financial difficulties. Mr Tan, an avid photographer, contributed his photographs to the NUS115 Photos for Good effort which was initiated...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet