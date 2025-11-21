// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 21, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pexel (for illustration use only)
International
2 min.Read

Chinese research vessels operate in Northwest Pacific amid U.S. military drills, raising security concerns

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SYDNEY: Five Chinese research vessels quietly made their way through the northwest Pacific, their missions ranging from space and missile tracking to mapping the ocean floor. The timing wasn’t lost on observers: the U.S. had been ramping up its own military exercises in the region.

For people living on these remote Pacific islands, the developments are more than abstract geopolitics. The Pacific Center for Island Security, a Guam-based group, warns that rapid militarization in these waters often flies under the radar—leaving island populations caught in the middle if tensions escalate.

“If you look at all the U.S., bilateral, and multilateral exercises happening, there’s a lot going on,” said Leland Bettis, the center’s director. “So, is it surprising that China is sending research vessels here to map what’s essentially undersea battle space? Probably not.”

The center’s newly launched Micronesia Security Monitor tracked three Chinese vessels—including the space and missile tracking ship Yuanwang 7—operating near the tiny Pacific nation of Kiribati over the past month. Nestled near Hawaii and maintaining close ties to Beijing, Kiribati oversees an enormous stretch of ocean—3.6 million square kilometers (1.4 million square miles). Last year, the country expressed alarm when a Chinese intercontinental missile test landed near its waters.

See also  Chinese province of 37m declares 'emergency' to control virus

Two more Chinese vessels were spotted east of Guam, near island states like the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, both of which have defense agreements with the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been highly active in the same waters, conducting nine multilateral war drills near Guam since August. One of the largest, Exercise Malabar, concluded last Thursday. Australia, India, Japan, and the United States participated, practicing anti-submarine warfare and air defense. Australia’s defense force said the drills were “crucial to deter coercion in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S. maintains a strong footprint across Micronesia, with military bases in Guam and the Marshall Islands and access to airspace and waters in Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands.

“Thirty years ago, the U.S. presence here would have been a deterrent,” Bettis reflected. “Today, that same presence makes us a target because of modern technology.”

The Micronesia Security Monitor also maps the expansion of U.S. infrastructure in the region—upgraded wharves, airfields, and other facilities that quietly reinforce America’s reach. The project is funded by commercial donors, the Carnegie Corporation, and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

See also  Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser Ford in rally speech

For the people of these far-flung islands, the growing military chessboard is not just lines on a map—it’s a reality that could touch their shores at any moment.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //