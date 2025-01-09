CHINA: A growing trend in China has raised safety alarms after a mother hired a delivery rider to take her child to school, a decision that has sparked a wave of similar actions from other parents.

In early December, a woman from Guangxi, located in southern China, shared her unusual solution online – tired of the cold winter mornings, she hired a delivery rider to drop her child off at school at 6:30 am.

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, her post quickly gained attention, with some applauding the idea. One supporter remarked, “What a clever idea! Taking kids and delivering packages is the same thing as long as they arrive safely.”

The trend has caught on, with more parents opting for this “hassle-free” method of school transport.

A mother from Henan province in central China explained that her overnight work leaves her too exhausted to handle the school run, so she frequently hires a delivery rider.

“The rider has a great attitude, safely delivers my child to school, and sends me videos as proof,” she shared. Reassured by the rider’s professional training, she feels confident in her decision, especially since the school is just a short distance away.

Similarly, a mother from Chengdu, in southwestern China, hired a delivery rider during a heavy rainstorm to ensure her child made it to school on time.

“The driver took shortcuts on his electric bicycle and got my child to school on time,” she recounted. However, she admitted to feeling uneasy in hindsight.

“Entrusting a child to a stranger is not something to be encouraged,” she said.

While this practice is gaining popularity, it has also drawn significant concerns. Delivery fees for distances under five kilometers typically range from 10 to 20 yuan (US$1 to US$3), making it an affordable option for many families.

However, critics are quick to point out the risks. One online commenter warned, “Delivery riders are under time pressure, often speeding and running red lights. It is extremely unsafe with a child on board.”

Others questioned the moral responsibility, with one person remarking, “A child’s worth is priceless. If there is an accident or the child goes missing, who is to blame – the lazy parents or the irresponsible rider?”

Logistics companies in China have responded to the controversy, stating that transporting people is not part of their services.

A customer service representative from one delivery company noted that riders accepting such private orders could face penalties.

Another company pointed out the issue of safety, stating that most riders have only one helmet, making it difficult to ensure a child’s protection.

Legal experts have weighed in as well. Zhao Liangshan, a lawyer from Shaanxi Hengda Law Firm, highlighted that delivery riders lack passenger transport licenses, potentially rendering the practice illegal.

Zhao also warned about the heightened risks to children, who may be vulnerable to abduction and other dangers when entrusted to strangers.

In China, individuals engaged in unauthorized transport services face fines of up to 100,000 yuan (US$14,000), and some experts are urging parents to reconsider this trend for the sake of their children’s safety.