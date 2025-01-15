SINGAPORE: As the Chinese New Year approaches on January 29, the bustling retail season is prompting a sharp rise in shopping activity—and a spike in shoplifting incidents.

In response, the police are intensifying their efforts to combat theft with the launch of the “Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers” (Star) program.

According to the latest Straits Times report, this initiative pairs retailers with local law enforcement to bolster anti-theft measures across the city.

One of the key participants in the program is Yue Hwa, a popular retailer specializing in traditional Chinese products such as food, medicine, and clothing.

With outlets in Chinatown, Jurong Point, and Nex, Yue Hwa has ramped up its security measures, including strategically placed CCTV cameras throughout its stores.

This collaboration with the police is proving effective, as the Star program has already shown promising results in reducing theft.

Statistics from 2024 paint a concerning picture — shoplifting incidents surged, with reported thefts jumping from 1,849 in the first half of 2023 to 2,027 in the same period of 2024.

Most of the stolen goods were items under $50, such as food, personal care products, and cosmetics. But thanks to the Star program and increased vigilance, businesses like Yue Hwa are taking significant strides to curb this trend.

Mr. Andrew Goh, Yue Hwa’s marketing manager, highlighted the store’s use of CCTV footage to track down culprits, even those who manage to slip past staff unnoticed.

He shared a particular instance where the staff closely monitored an elderly woman exhibiting suspicious behaviour.

“We kept close to her and ensured she wasn’t able to take anything without us noticing,” Goh said. The woman never returned, and the store blacklisted her as a precaution.

Another case involved a man caught on camera stealing health supplements worth around $100. The store promptly filed a police report, demonstrating its firm stance against theft.

Through its collaboration with local police, Yue Hwa maintains a remarkably low shop theft rate of just five to six incidents annually.

A key component of the Star program is the A.S.K. protocol—ask, safety first, and keep close. Staff members are trained to engage suspicious customers politely, alert security when necessary, and increase visibility to deter theft.

The store also posts anti-theft notices and provides training to staff on how to identify potential shoplifters. These efforts are paying off.

On January 15 and 16, 14 individuals were charged with shop theft, including an 18-year-old responsible for at least 55 thefts across two supermarket chains, and a 22-year-old caught multiple times stealing from an Orchard Road store.

Superintendent Su Jie Hui, commanding officer at the Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre, reinforced the message that offenders will eventually be caught.

“Even if you leave the store with a stolen item, you will still be identified and held accountable,” Su said, highlighting the effectiveness of modern surveillance techniques in tracking down thieves.

The legal consequences of shoplifting are severe, with offenders facing up to seven years in prison or a fine.

Legal expert Ms Ng Kai Ling from LIMN Law Corporation also warned of the long-term repercussions, including difficulty securing jobs in fields requiring trust and responsibility.

“It’s not worth the risk of ruining your future for a few stolen items,” she advised.

As Yue Hwa’s proactive measures and strong collaboration with law enforcement continue to set a positive example, the Star program demonstrates how businesses and police can unite to create safer shopping environments—especially during busy retail seasons like the Chinese New Year.