Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Jan 29, ushering in the vibrant and festive Spring Festival. This major cultural celebration lasts 15 days and is celebrated in China, across East Asia, and by communities worldwide. It culminates in the Lantern Festival on Feb 12. As part of the Chinese zodiac, this year marks the Year of the Snake, one of the 12 animals representing different years in the cycle.

According to an article published by the Hindustan Times, following certain traditions and avoiding actions believed to bring bad luck are essential to starting the new year on the right foot.

Let’s dive into the dos and don’ts of this auspicious time.

Dos: Setting the tone for a prosperous year

The Chinese Lunar New Year is about attracting good fortune, prosperity, and happiness. Here are the key traditions you should embrace to make sure the year begins on a positive note:

Wear Red

Red is the colour of celebration, prosperity, and good luck. It is believed to ward off evil spirits and attract positive energy. During this festive period, people wear red clothes and decorate their homes with red lanterns and banners to invite good fortune. Starting the year in red is a great way to bring luck and vitality.

Gift Money in Hongbao (Red Envelopes)

A classic New Year tradition is giving Hongbao—red envelopes filled with money. These are exchanged with family and friends, symbolizing good wishes and blessings for the year ahead. For maximum luck, ensure the bills inside are new, crisp, and free from creases. Be cautious with the amount, as the number “4” is considered unlucky (since its pronunciation resembles the word for “death”). Odd amounts of money are also best avoided.

Family Reunion Dinner

The Reunion Dinner on Chinese New Year’s Eve is one of the most important meals of the year. This lavish feast features symbolic dishes such as fish (representing abundance) and dumplings (for wealth). It’s a time to celebrate with extended family and friends and usher in the new year with love and togetherness.

Don’ts: Avoiding misfortune

While embracing tradition, avoiding specific actions that could bring bad luck is vital. These taboos are steeped in cultural beliefs that have been passed down through generations:

Do Not Sweep

Avoid sweeping or cleaning your home on the first day of the new year. This is thought to sweep away any incoming good luck. It’s best to finish all cleaning before the new year begins to ensure you don’t accidentally sweep away your fortune.

Avoid Wearing Black or White

In Chinese culture, black and white are associated with mourning and funerals, making them unsuitable for the festive atmosphere of the New Year. Opt for bright, joyful colours, particularly red, to keep spirits high.

Be Careful with Breakages

Accidentally breaking glass or ceramic items during the New Year celebrations is considered a bad omen. If you do break something, don’t panic! To counter the bad luck, wrap the broken pieces in red cloth or paper and say, “Sui Sui Ping An,” which translates to “May You Have Peace All Year Round.” This is believed to protect you from misfortune.

Keep Sharp Objects Away

Avoid using scissors, knives, or other sharp objects on New Year’s Day. These are thought to “cut the thread of good fortune” and should be kept out of sight.

Avoid Bad Language

It’s essential to speak kindly and positively during the New Year celebrations. Harsh or inauspicious words are believed to bring misfortune, so choose your words carefully and ensure they are filled with good intentions.

Don’t Have Porridge for Breakfast

Traditionally seen as a meal for the less fortunate, Porridge should be avoided on New Year’s Day. Starting the year with porridge is considered an inauspicious sign. Instead, opt for a more festive breakfast to invite abundance and happiness.

No Washing Clothes

The first and second days of the new year are celebrated as the birthdays of the water deity, which is associated with wealth. Washing clothes during these days is believed to anger the deity, potentially leading to a loss of fortune. To avoid this, ensure your laundry is done before the New Year starts.

Embrace traditions for a bright new year

By following these dos and don’ts, you can ensure that the beginning of the Chinese New Year is filled with good fortune and prosperity. Whether celebrating with family, enjoying a reunion dinner, or participating in other customs, these practices create positive energy, keeping misfortune at bay and ensuring a harmonious year ahead.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025! May the Year of the Snake bring you health, wealth, and happiness!

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)