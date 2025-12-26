// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 26, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Chinese man arrested for attempted stealing of luggage containing over S$100,000 worth of items in a business class flight

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Chinese passenger travelling in Singapore Airlines’ business class managed to steal a suitcase containing over S$100,000 worth of different currencies, luxurious watches, and a computer. 

His crime was revealed when he was confronted by the victim’s wife on the spot and was arrested at the boarding gate upon arrival in Singapore. The 26-year-old Chinese national faced a theft charge and was sentenced to one year and eight months’ imprisonment as punishment. 

According to case reports, the flight departed from Dubai and was bound for Singapore, with an estimated flight time of seven hours and 20 minutes. The 52-year-old victim was travelling with his wife and child, and was seated in business class. 

The victim was sitting in seat 16K, while his wife was sitting in seat 20K, just four rows behind. The suspect was sitting in seat 21F. The cabin lights were then dimmed after the dinner service, and the flight attendants were all in the cabin catering preparation area. During this time, the victim was asleep, and his wife had just woken up; the suspect walked to the overhead luggage compartment above the victim’s seat to take out the luggage. 

See also  Sterling maybe in store for serious punishment

The luggage then contained thick stacks of various currencies, a laptop computer amounting to S$2,100, 56 cigars worth S$5,600, a watch worth more than $35,000, and another diamond watch with an estimated amount of S$51,000. The total value of all the items inside the luggage is more than S$107,000. 

After witnessing the crime, the victim’s wife confronted the suspect, and even though she was unable to understand his response, she reported the incident to the flight attendants. At this time, the suspect returned the luggage to its original placement without opening it and acted as if nothing had happened. The victim confirmed that nothing was missing from his belongings. 

The suspect was arrested upon arrival in Singapore and remains in custody with the police. 

In similar news, a male passenger flying to Bali, Indonesia via Scoot discovered that his luggage had been raided and his cash and credit cards were missing. 

“I dozed off on the plane, and when I got off, I found that my bag had been searched and all my money and cards had been stolen,” the passenger flying to Singapore admitted. 

See also  Public nuisance act or entertaining sight? — Bus passenger donning motorcycle helmet has an imaginary race

Read more of the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Maid tricked 81-year-old employer to reveal PIN, stole thousands from bank account

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian maid decided to steal from an...
Lifestyle

Sweeter Than Most: Teen Creator Holosaxual Opens Up About Life With Type 1 Diabetes

For most teenagers, daily life means juggling school, friends,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘Workplace bullying is now a crime and outlawed in Msia’ — S’porean says, ‘SG should do this too… can’t wait to see those lowlifes...

SINGAPORE: Workplace bullying in Malaysia is no longer something...

Nvidia aims to ship first H200 chips to China before Chinese New Year after Trump’s approval

Nvidia plans to start shipping its H200 artificial intelligence...

China’s BYD on track to export a million vehicles in 2025

CHINA: BYD is on track to export one million...

Dual role job listing draws backlash over S$1,000 base salary

SINGAPORE: A Singapore job listing for a dual role...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //