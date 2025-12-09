Man discovers he lost thousands of dollars worth of valuables during flight

SINGAPORE: A male passenger flying to Bali, Indonesia via Scoot discovered that his luggage have been raided and his cash and credit cards went missing. Flying from Singapore the man expressed: “I dozed off on the plane and when I got off, I found that my bag had been searched and all my money and cards had been stolen.”

According to the passenger, he lost approximately more than $500 in cash, and his several credit cards were used for thousands of dollars.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he is now working with his bank to dispute the stolen card transactions.

Moreover, he added that the suspects only stole his credit cards and cash, as his passport and other important documents were still in his possession. Additionally, his computer was not stolen as well.

Shin Min Daily News stated that a Scoot spokesperson regretfully could not provide any data or information that would help the investigation of the onboard theft. However, the airline added that they will assist the affected passengers of such crimes and fully cooperate with authorities.

The spokesperson further advised travellers to keep their valuables safe at all times.

“Our crew members are all professionally trained, remain highly vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious behavior on board to the authorities.”

