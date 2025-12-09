// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man discovers he lost thousands of dollars worth of valuables during flight

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A male passenger flying to Bali, Indonesia via Scoot discovered that his luggage have been raided and his cash and credit cards went missing. Flying from Singapore the man expressed: “I dozed off on the plane and when I got off, I found that my bag had been searched and all my money and cards had been stolen.” 

According to the passenger, he lost approximately more than $500 in cash, and his several credit cards were used for thousands of dollars.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he is now working with his bank to dispute the stolen card transactions.

Moreover, he added that the suspects only stole his credit cards and cash, as his passport and other important documents were still in his possession. Additionally, his computer was not stolen as well.

Shin Min Daily News stated that a Scoot spokesperson regretfully could not provide any data or information that would help the investigation of the onboard theft. However, the airline added that they will assist the affected passengers of such crimes and fully cooperate with authorities. 

See also  'Careful when you take an off day' — Woman's bag cut open, allegedly loses permit, $700 & ATM

The spokesperson further advised travellers to keep their valuables safe at all times. 

“Our crew members are all professionally trained, remain highly vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious behavior on board to the authorities.” 

In similar theft news, it was also recently reported that a project manager took advantage of his boss’s death and illegally changed their company’s account into his own personal account, stealing more than S$500,000 of funds.

The 45-year-old suspect faces four charges, including criminal breach of trust and drunk driving, and is now sentenced to four years and one month in prison, a fine of S$9,000, and his driver’s license has been suspended for six years and four months. 

Read more of the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //