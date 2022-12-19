Chinese in Singapore sending Panadol back home due to shortage, sparks concern of kiasu behaviour

An increasing number of Chinese nationals in Singapore are sending medicines like Panadol back home due to a reported shortage of supplies.

Following widespread protests on extended lockdown measures, China recently ended its zero-Covid policy.

However, the country is said to be facing a surge in Covid-19 cases, sparking concerns from Chinese nationals in Singapore that their family back home won’t be prepared with the right supplies.

A queue formed outside the Shun Xing Express outlet at People’s Park Complex in Chinatown (a courier specialising in sending packages between Singapore and China) on Friday afternoon (Dec 16), reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

Most of the people in line had over 10 boxes each to send, mainly containing medicines and supplements like Panadol Cough & Cold, the anti-inflammatory drug Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang, cough syrups and Vitamin C effervescent tablets.

Packages will arrive between two to four weeks, depending on Covid measures, customs inspections, and other factors.

Those sending parcels don’t mind the delivery time because their family and friends back home can’t get these supplies.

“You can’t get Panadol in China now,” said a 32-year-old student to Zaobao. “Even if it takes a month for the parcel to get there, [my parents] could also use it after the Chinese New Year.”

According to the Financial Times, Beijing is currently facing a surge of Covid-19 cases. Queues formed in front of Chinese pharmacies despite the freezing weather, yet people were turned away as medications like ibuprofen and paracetamol were out of stock.

Netizens have since expressed concern about how bulk buying Panadol would affect local supply.

“Oh, man hope they don’t make it run out by going all kiasu on the local supply. Every other country is done with covid already; this country is just starting again,” commented Facebook user Vik Vicknesh.

It appears that many have already experienced difficulty purchasing Panadol for personal use.

“That explains why when I badly need Panadol, I couldn’t find it anywhere in stores. Another episode of panic bulk buy for another nation,” added another netizen.

“Me too. Can’t find any paracetamols too. Most of the places are all sold out. Shouldn’t the shop limit the boxes one should get?” asked Facebook user Ivy Foo.

Meanwhile, others wondered if this should be controlled. “Wouldn’t our health authority control such medical items? I would have thought the courier service or customs do check on listing them as prohibited export since they need to list the content,” commented Facebook user Teo Marcus./TISG

